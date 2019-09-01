If it felt as if you didn’t see much of running back Larry Rountree III in the second half of Missouri’s loss to Wyoming, your eyes did not deceive you.
He was on the field for only four second-half snaps.
All four plays came in the second offensive series of the third quarter as he rushed once and caught a pass. He didn’t log an offensive snap in the fourth quarter.
Instead, Tyler Badie spent most of the time in the backfield. He was on the field for 34 snaps of the offense's 38 second-half snaps.
Missouri coach Barry Odom cited Badie’s pass-catching abilities as one reason for the snap disparity.
“(He was) giving us some different things we were trying to get matchup wise,” Odom said. “He was the better, what we thought at that point, a better matchup with some of the things in coverage.”
Badie tied for a team lead in receptions with seven Saturday for 49 yards. Last season, he caught 12 passes for 130 yards. Rountree snagged two more passes than Badie in 2018.
Badie’s elusiveness and quickness were evident against Wyoming, which is why it’s not surprising he saw more snaps as Missouri needed to play catch up – the Tigers passed on 28 of their 38 snaps in the second half. But Badie often remained on the field even in running situations where it might have made more sense to give the ball to a bigger, stronger back such as Rountree, who out-weighs Badie by 20 pounds, according to MU’s roster.
For example, the Tigers gave Badie the ball at the Wyoming 2-yard line in the third quarter, an opportunity on which he could not convert. Then Albert Okwuegbunam went on to commit an offensive pass interference before quarterback Kelly Bryant threw an interception in the end zone.
Badie also had the chance to rush on the first play of the second drive in the fourth quarter when Missouri started on its own 2-yard line. He barely got back to the line of scrimmage.
There were moments, however, when Badie fared just fine in short yardage despite his smaller stature. He converted on both fourth-and-1 attempts in the game, and he scored a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
He very well may have been the better option than Rountree in these short yardage situations on Saturday specifically. Rountree, after all, coughed up the football at the end of the first half when Missouri had the ball at the one.
Odom did not say if the fumble had any weight on Rountree’s usage in the second half. Rountree only played in four snaps after that play, but if he really was in the proverbial dog house for that costly turnover, he might not have entered the game on the second series.
Overall, Rountree logged 15 carries on 32 snaps. Badie had 16 carries on 58 snaps.
It’s one game, one in which Missouri had to unexpectedly play from behind. So, it could very well be matchup and situation specific.
Or, it could be a trend we see continue moving forward.
Only time will tell.
Other notable takeaways from Missouri’s usage of different offensive players and personnel groupings in the opener:
• Graduate transfer receiver Jonathan Nance didn’t ease his way into playing for Missouri. He played the most snaps of any skill player outside of Bryant. Nance was on the field for 79 of Missouri’s 90 offensive snaps, 20 more than the next closest receiver, Jalen Knox. Over those snaps, Nance caught three passes, two that went for touchdowns. Bryant targeted him six times.
• After Nance and Knox, wide receiver snaps went as follows: Johnathon Johnson (50), Kam Scott (37), Barrett Banister (29), Maurice Massey (4). Massey, a true freshman, was targeted once but he could not complete the catch. One thing to note: wide receiver Dominic Gicinto did not travel with the team because of a groin injury, according to an MU Athletics spokesperson.
• Banister doesn’t receive as many snaps as many of his fellow receivers, but he often finds his way onto the field in significant moments. Of Missouri’s 17 third down attempts, he was on the field for six. In moments when the Tigers had a goal to go situation, the former walk-on logged five snaps.
• Running back Dawson Downing entered the game only twice, both of which came as a fullback. He led the way as a blocker on Rountree’s rushing touchdown in the first quarter and also came onto the field for Rountree’s goal line fumble.
• This 23 personnel grouping used on both plays – which means the Tigers used two backs and three tight ends -- also included tight end Logan Christopherson in addition to Albert Okwuegbunam and Daniel Parker Jr. Christopherson logged four snaps against the Cowboys, all short yardage situations.
• Niko Hea, a true freshman tight end, also made his collegiate debut Saturday. He logged five snaps, all which came in Missouri’s 12 personnel -- one running back and two tight ends. Missouri primarily used this personnel grouping in the red zone.
• Okwuegbunam and Parker played most of the snaps at tight end, as expected. Parker played about half as many as Okwuegbunam, who played for the first time Saturday since last November against Florida.