Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State.
But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A Mr. Football and Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2019 season. Young was everything South Doyle High School needed in a running back.
"He was a special young man. We knew that when he was in middle school," former South Doyle football coach Clark Duncan said. "He just had that 'it' factor."
Duncan — who coached Young all four years — retired this past season. Putting a close to his head coaching career, he couldn't help but rave about Young when reminiscing on the Missouri running back's high school play.
Young flashed some of the best speed Duncan saw, breaking out elusive moves to grab extra yardage. He was a force, a dynamic player that created his best highlights in designed touches in space.
"He probably liked running over you more than anything around you," Duncan said.
Young wasn't always the first running back off the bench. With Tulane commit Ton'Quez Ball — now a defensive back at East Tennessee — ahead of him on the depth chart, Young was slated to be a receiver.
He wasn't against the decision. Young was eager to play and was willing to play any position Duncan threw him at, but that didn't stop the-then freshman from telling Duncan he could play the position and play the position well.
After the first practice of testing both Young and Ball at running back, Young was named the starter, and Ball was moved to starting wide receiver.
Young was that dynamic. His versatility was unmatched as a freshman: he played running back, safety and special teams en route to a run at the state semifinals.
"He proved as a freshman to be everything we thought he would eventually be," Duncan said. "(He) didn't didn't come off the field one time."
Young was on the field so much that Duncan had to pull him out, because the staff thought he'd hurt himself due to the hits he laid on opponents.
Carrying into his senior season, that physicality did wonders for South Doyle. In a rainy affair against Central, Young was tasked to play in the wildcat. It turned out not to be a challenge. The running back rushed for over 200 yards against the defending state champion for a win.
"He had one speed only, and that was full tilt. And not one time in four years that I ever (had to) say anything to him about effort," Duncan said. "So I'm sure they're the same way right now with him in Missouri."
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted this week that Cody Schrader took too many carries against Kentucky. The Truman state transfer was designed to take the ball out of the backfield on 21 plays, leaving the offensive play-caller to make a decision on a regular back up to give Schrader a breather.
Between Young and Nathaniel Peat, one of them could see more of the field Saturday against the Volunteers. And to Duncan, Young is the best option.
Young has become a more physical back and has put on 20 pounds since high school — which was a worry to Duncan three years ago. He thought Young's size would limit his playing time.
"You give him an opportunity, just like we did, and he's going to do some great things," Duncan said. "He is physical. He can take a punishment, but he also has that top-end speed that if he gets loose, you're gonna have a hard time catching him."
Young was more than an all-purpose back, though. He was a teammate. A teammate that would put others before himself. No matter who Young encountered, from those in the band or those focused more on their academics, he was their friend.
Duncan said if you asked any kid who went to school with Young, they'd respond that they loved him. The way Young treated his teammates carried into his interactions off the field and in the hallways of South Doyle.
"(He was) the kind of young man that that everybody wants to be able to coach," Duncan said. "He made me look like I was a pretty good coach."
During his high school career, Young's class was described as "really special." A tight-knit core, Mason Brang — now the quarterback of Carson-Newman — was the leader of the group.
Young played alongside his brothers and cousins, and his younger brother, Curtis, is now a freshman linebacker at UVA Wise, while his other brother is a strength trainer.
But as he and his brothers were raised by his grandmother, Patsy Parker, Young didn't always have a stable, male figure in his life. Brang's presence was instrumental to Young's upbringing.
And that's where Duncan and Todd Brang, Mason's father, stepped in. Along with Young's middle school coach, Chad Clabough, the three were always there for Young.
"Those two guys were very instrumental early on," Duncan said. "Eighth grade and beyond, we took him in and treated him like our like our own."
Duncan hired Clabough to his staff as an offensive line coach once Young made the jump to South Doyle. And the presence of the three men was not just to better his football career but also to be mentors in pursuit of a promising life after high school and even after football.
Young finished high school a member of the National Honor Society, but he didn't always have the drive to excel in the classroom. Much like his football career, he worked to find that groove to improve his chances of being a collegiate football player.
Young figured out how to succeed off the field. And much to Duncan's liking, Parker molded Young and his two brothers into men whose characters were contagious on and off the gridiron.
Duncan himself played football for Tennessee in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The former defensive back wanted Young to attend his alma mater, but he also wanted him to make the best decision for himself.
A three-star talent, Young committed to Missouri, leaving some closer to him disappointed he didn't stay home. But three years later, he returns to Knoxville for a second time.
Standing under the lights of Neyland Stadium, Young's childhood home sits just five to 10 minutes away. With his return exciting those who know him, Duncan believes the feeling will be special.
"I told him, 'I wish you'd come in here and rush for 250 yards and five touchdowns but UT still wins,'" Duncan chuckled. "There's gonna be a lot of a lot of people there rooting for him."
Duncan last saw Young during spring break before he retired in May. With the hopes of catching him on the sidelines pregame Saturday, he laughed that he will stay out of trouble and take a picture with his former tailback.
If Duncan saw Young right now, he would tell him he loves him. With a special bond built on and off the field, Young already knows that.
"You would not know that he was what he was because of the way that he handled himself," Duncan said. "Everything about him was just a coach's dream."