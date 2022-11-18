Ahead of Missouri’s penultimate home game, the Tigers will honor 21 players Saturday before taking on New Mexico State.
* indicates players with one more year of eligibility remaining
QB Jack Abraham
Abraham spent 2018, ’19 and ’20 quarterbacking Southern Miss, throwing for 7,064 yards and 41 touchdowns before serving as Brady Cook’s primary backup throughout 2022. He initially came to Missouri as a preferred walk-on, but he earned a scholarship. Abraham plans to become a dentist.
WR Barrett Banister
“Third-and-Banister.” Many talented receivers have come and gone during his six years at Missouri, but Banister has outlasted many and totaled over 100 catches and 1,000 yards in his career. He has been one of Cook’s most reliable targets this season. He started his career as a walk-on and ended it as a captain.
*OL D.J. Bullard
Bullard is a walk-on from Fenton, Missouri, who coach Eli Drinkwitz said has “contributed to this football team.” He made SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2020.
TE Kibet Chepyator
Chepyator came out of nowhere to earn consistent playing time for the first half of this season, catching three passes for 26 yards at Auburn. He made the team after a walk-on tryout in 2020.
*WR Tauskie Dove
Dove is partially responsible for one of the most memorable moments of the Drinkwitz era thus far, when he caught a touchdown on a flea-flicker to give Missouri an early lead in its upset over LSU in 2020. He caught his first touchdown of the 2022 season last week against Tennessee.
*OL Bobby Lawrence
Drinkwitz called Lawrence, from St. Joseph, the “Pride of St. Joe,” as the perennial swing tackle has made starts here and there over the past four seasons.
*RB Nathaniel Peat
Peat transferred to Missouri before the 2022 season after spending the previous three at Stanford, where he led the Pac-12 in kickoff return yards in 2021. Peat is a graduate of Rock Bridge and has started four games with the Tigers in 2022.
OL Zeke Powell
Many fans may have wondered, “Who?” when they saw No. 51 make seven starts at right tackle for a successful 2020 Missouri offensive line, but Powell earned the job after coming to Columbia from junior college in late summer of that year. Powell made four starts at right tackle in 2022 but suffered a season-ending injury at Auburn.
*OL Trenton Sederwall
Sederwall is a walk-on from Ozark. In addition to Senior Day, he’ll be celebrating his birthday this week.
*OL Richard Taylor
Taylor came to Missouri as a walk-on, but he has earned a scholarship as well as a place on the depth chart. Taylor has been the primary backup to center Connor Tollison this year. He is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient.
OL Connor Wood
After transferring from Montana State before the 2021 season, Wood started eight games for Missouri in 2021 and nine so far in 2022. He made starts at both right guard and right tackle this season, filling in for an injured Powell at the latter spot.
DE DJ Coleman
Coleman got off to a slow start this season after transferring from FCS Jacksonville State, but once he adjusted to the level of play, he hasn’t looked back. Coleman has at least half a sack in each of his past five games, finally earning a starting job against Tennessee. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker said he’d take Coleman first overall in a back-alley-fight draft, and it’s hard to blame him.
DE Tyrone Hopper II
“Big Hop” has been a regular part of the defensive end rotation this season after transferring from North Carolina. He helped bring his cousin, Ty’Ron Hopper, to Missouri. He has 4.5 sacks in his collegiate career.
DE Trajan Jeffcoat
Jeffcoat is one of the best stories on this Missouri team. The team announced in October 2019 that he was no longer enrolled at Missouri, but he rejoined the team in 2020, and, with six sacks, was named first-team All-SEC by both coaches and media. Jeffcoat has started at defensive end in the two years since.
*S Martez Manuel
Manuel has one year of eligibility remaining but has said multiple times that this will be his last year at Missouri. “The Hometown Kid,” “The Captain,” he is the unquestioned leader of Missouri’s defense. After graduating from Rock Bridge, Manuel has started for three years, totaling 188 tackles, 22.5 for loss, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.
*DE Isaiah McGuire
McGuire has one year of eligibility remaining but confirmed Tuesday that this will be his last year at Missouri. He was named Missouri’s Defensive Player of the Year last season and has 11.5 sacks, as well as 25 tackles for loss, since the start of the 2021 season.. McGuire burst onto NFL radars with his play in the past few weeks and is projected by some to be a fourth-round pick.
*LB Devin Nicholson
Nicholson’s impressive 2020 season included 82 tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception starting alongside Nick Bolton. He made eight starts in 2021 as well and has rotated into games and played regularly on special teams in 2022.
*DT Darius Robinson
Robinson briefly lost his starting job earlier this season, but he reclaimed it three weeks later and is playing the best football of his career, picking up 2.5 sacks from the three-technique spot. He is the vocal leader of Missouri’s defense, and while he is undecided about returning to Missouri, Baker said one more year could make Robinson a first- or second-round pick.
*S Jalani Williams
Williams came to Missouri as the top-ranked recruit in the Tigers’ Class of 2019. Drinkwitz said he will always remember Williams’ fourth-down stop in last year’s bowl game against Army. He has started three games in his Missouri career.
*LS Jake Hoffman
Hoffman earned a scholarship as a long-snapper and has snapped regularly for the Tigers for four years. This year, he split duties with Daniel Hawthorne, who snapped on field goals while Hoffman did punts.
KOS Sean Koetting
Another Rock Bridge graduate, Koetting has been the Tigers’ kickoff specialist since 2020 and primary holder since 2019. He is a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient.
The following seniors were not included in the list of players walking on Senior Day: RB Cody Schrader, LB Chuck Hicks, LB Chad Bailey (confirmed by Drinkwitz to return in 2023), G Xavier Delgado, OT Javon Foster, DT Realus George Jr., DT Josh Landry and OT Hyrin White (will apply for a medical redshirt).