It turns out there aren’t many dining options available on Thanksgiving night in northwest Arkansas.
With the University of Arkansas’ student body on break and it being a national holiday, most restaurants closed early or never opened. That’s how a handful of Missouri football parents ended up at a Mexican restaurant near Fayetteville, Arkansas, for their Thanksgiving feast last November.
As their sons prepared at the team hotel for the Tigers’ annual Black Friday game against the Razorbacks, parents who made the trip embraced one another’s company. From rearranging family plans to making the most of the limited time with their sons, this is what Thanksgiving looks like for the families of Missouri players.
“It wasn’t very traditional, but that’s OK,” said Melissa Hawthorne, Daniel Hawthorne’s mom. “It’s a very short time where (our kids) are college athletes, so we make it work.”
Players’ parents describe themselves as a “football family,” and nowhere is that more evident than in the final friends-and-family tailgate of the college football regular season. They call it “Friendsgiving,” where they turn their tailgate into a true potluck for families who adjusted holiday plans with their own families to commute to Columbia from all over the region.
This year’s Friendsgiving will include the second chili cookoff. Last year, Rachel McKeithen, Jarrin McKeithen’s mom, took home first place; followed by Amy Cook, Brady Cook’s mom; and Jennifer Heismeyer, Drake Heismeyer’s mom, who also won “people’s choice.” Melissa Hawthorne, meanwhile, joked she might cheat a little and bring gumbo.
“The other parents really do become your extended family,” Jennifer Heismeyer said. “You become really close and invested in each other’s lives because you spend a lot of time together.”
Before college football took over their lives, the Mevis family often celebrated Thanksgiving with family at their old home in Warsaw, Indiana, and spent the following weekend putting up Christmas decorations. Then Tina and Tracy Mevis’ oldest son, Andrew, began his college kicking career at Fordham, and Harrison soon went off to Missouri. Ever since, their Thanksgivings have been anything but traditional.
In 2020, they spent Thanksgiving with Tina Mevis’ side of the family in Kansas City before commuting to Columbia to watch Harrison Mevis kick the game-winning field goal against Arkansas in a 50-48 victory. They spent last year in Kansas City, too, before heading to Ames, Iowa, to watch Andrew Mevis play his final collegiate game for Iowa State, to which he had transferred. They plan to be in Kansas City again this Thursday, once again without Harrison Mevis.
Jennifer Heismeyer and her husband Eric live in St. Charles, a little over an hour away from Memorial Stadium, but just because they live nearby doesn’t mean they get to see their son for a Thanksgiving meal.
Like any offensive lineman, Heismeyer is a big eater, and Thanksgiving is one of his favorite holidays. For Jennifer Heismeyer, a day that used to be full of cooking and preparing food has become easier since her son left for Missouri. Now, she celebrates a more quiet Thanksgiving with Eric.
“We always say the actual day is not what’s so important,” Jennifer Heismeyer said. “It’s about us getting together.”
The Hawthornes, who live in West Monroe, Louisiana, usually choose to celebrate Thanksgiving on another day and have an earlier meal with family in town before making the nine-hour journey to Columbia.
“It’s not about what we do; it’s that we’ll be together,” Melissa Hawthorne said. “We miss having (Daniel). It’s hard, but usually we’ll get him on a video call so that everyone can see him.”
MU dismissed students for Thanksgiving break last Friday, but Missouri players didn’t get to go home. They have football responsibilities, which included a game against New Mexico State on Saturday as well as several meetings and practices ahead of this week’s game against Arkansas.
While they can’t see their sons long on Thanksgiving, most parents who travel for the Tigers’ annual Black Friday game ensure their kid has a taste of home. Many will cook Tuesday or Wednesday — or accumulate leftovers from a feast with family earlier in the week — and drop the food off at the team hotel in the roughly half-hour window they have with their sons on Thanksgiving night.
Despite the altered plans and shuffled family schedules that come with it, the Mevises, Heismeyers and Hawthornes are grateful they are able to watch their sons play college football.
“We feel very fortunate to have Harrison in the position that he is in and to be able to support him every game,” Tina Mevis said. “We realize that’s not everyone’s story, so we’re thankful we can be there.”
Celebrating Thanksgiving with their sons will have to wait, at least for another few days — or weeks, if the Tigers make a bowl game. However, players are sure to get their fill when they return home around Christmas.
“I actually don’t mind having a couple of years off of all the cooking,” Jennifer Heismeyer said, “but when Drake comes home, trust me, he makes up for it.”
For parents, the most important thing is supporting their sons in their college football careers, even if it means a few years of “untraditional” Thanksgivings.
Besides, as Tracy Mevis chimed in, “There’s always Cyber Monday, right?”