ATHENS, Ga. — Morning sunshine illuminates two bouquets of flowers in the windowsill of a second-floor hotel room at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education. In a few hours, Wendy Seiler will bring the flowers to UGA’s Sanford Stadium and place them at a memorial, as her family does every Saturday before Georgia’s home football games.
The walls of the hotel room contain framed photos and art renderings of ... bulldogs. Bulldog statues can be found at seemingly every corner of campus. They’re all modeled after a local celebrity who is currently right here in this hotel room.
On the carpet below the flowers, his face adorably scrunched, his tongue hanging out of his mouth, sits a very, very good boy.
Uga is Georgia’s historic live mascot, a bulldog who has been synonymous with Georgia football for 63 years. The current mascot is named Que by the Seiler family, owners of the dogs ever since the tradition began. But he is more commonly known as Uga X — he is the 10th Uga.
Each of the previous nine are his ancestors. The flowers in the windowsill are for them.
When an Uga dies, he gets a private funeral and is buried in a bulldog cemetery in the corner of the football stadium. The Uga Mausoleum enshrines puppy memories. The athletic director, university president and team chaplain often attend the burials. And of course, there’s the Seiler family.
Charles and Wendy Seiler are the current Uga owners, passed down from Charles’ father, Frank.
Frank ‘Sonny’ Seiler was a finance student at UGA in 1956 when he got married. He was working at the Georgia ticket office at the time. A friend gave the couple a white bulldog as a gift, and they found a red children’s T-shirt and sewed a black felt ‘G’ on it for the puppy to wear. The Saturday that Georgia played Florida State that fall, the happy couple got ... well, inebriated at a fraternity house and decided to bring the dog to the game.
The Atlanta Constitution got a photo of the original Uga in the stands that day, and the picture ran in the newspaper. On the Monday after the game, legendary Georgia football coach Wally Butts called Frank Seiler to his office. Butts had a reputation as an intense disciplinarian; Seiler was afraid he was in trouble.
Instead, he was surprised and thrilled by the question Butts asked him.
“Sonny, can you have him at every game?”
Uga was on the Georgia sideline for every game for the rest of his life — followed by Uga II, and Uga III, and Uga IV … well, you get the idea.
“One bulldog is a handful," Charles Seiler said. “One famous bulldog is really a handful."
That’s because Uga is privately owned by the Seilers unlike most live mascots which are owned by the university. The family is based out of Savannah, Georgia, a four-hour drive from Athens. Luckily, Uga X is a good boy.
“He’s pretty docile,” Charles Seiler said. Wendy Seiler always enjoys Uga X’s habit of looking up at Charles from the sideline, as though to ask if he’s doing a good job being cute.
When he isn't posing for photos with adoring fans at football games, Uga X is a normal pet. His hobbies are sleeping and eating. He works hard at his job, after all. Whenever Georgia plays a night game, as it does this Saturday against Missouri, the 6-year-old bulldog usually crashes around halftime. The scoreboard will likely show him sleeping in his crate.
Then he will be fed after the game. Uga X likes steak nights at home and chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A — but no pickles. Otherwise, well, he’ll make a mess. When Charles Seiler says “Snack time, Que,” the sleeping dog’s head perks up.
“If you’re a kid,” Charles Seiler said, “don’t come too close to Uga if you’re eating a cheeseburger.”
He learned that from experience.
But even though Uga X can be a ferocious fighter, not to be crossed, he has fears just like the rest of us. He doesn’t like fly-overs at football games, or pyrotechnics — any loud noises, really — so the cannon that shoots off at Missouri’s Faurot Field makes for an unhappy Uga. The Seilers try to get him to places where he won’t be too startled.
Bulldogs are in constant danger of overheating, too, so the family has to be careful to monitor the weather every week. There’s a special car for Uga with “Mascot” written on the front and a state-of-the-art air conditioning system. Uga lives in style.
Uga X grew up on a cotton farm, stealing bread from the pen where longhorns were kept. The bulldog famously got into a tiff with Texas’s live longhorn mascot at the Sugar Bowl last season, but the Seilers say the incident was blown out of proportion; Uga X likes longhorns.
When it comes to clothing, Uga X is a pooch of simple taste. He still wears a Georgia puppy T-shirt at every game, just like the original homemade outfit back in 1956. If he doesn’t, “all the kids say he’s naked,” Charles Seiler said, laughing.
The mascot also traditionally wears a spiked collar to show off toughness. When one Uga retires, a passing of the collar ceremony is held on the field to celebrate the end of one career and the beginning of a new one in the family line.
Charles and Wendy Seiler say it’s always hard on the family emotionally when an Uga dies. Charles has been at all nine funerals in his lifetime. But none is forgotten in the stadium’s strange dog graveyard. Because the stadium has undergone renovations over the years, the first Ugas actually had to be unearthed from their original burial spots and moved to the newer corner of the stadium.
There, they have each been immortalized by the family and the university, with tribute flowers arriving every week.
And just like the family of Ugas, the Seilers will pass the tradition on. Cecil Seiler is the son of Charles and Wendy, and though he’s just a kid, he is growing up around the bulldogs just like Charles before him. Cecil doesn’t say much, but when he comes out of his bedroom in Uga’s hotel suite, he smiles when he sees the dog and says, simply: “Good boy.”
