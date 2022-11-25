Against Florida in Week 6, Mookie Cooper switched up the norm. The sophomore led Missouri receivers, marking the first game at the time Dominic Lovett wasn't the leader.
Cooper reeled in four passes for 58 yards against the Gators. But following the bye week, the St. Louis product reeled in just one pass for 15 yards against Vanderbilt, going without a reception until Friday.
Against the Razorbacks, Cooper was alive and well. The receiver was targeted three times in the first quarter, grabbing all three passes for 45 yards. Cooper and Dominic Lovett totaled 139 first-half yards off the hand of Brady Cook.
"Mookie has done what he has done all year; he puts his head down and goes to work," coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "When his number is called, he plays, and that's what he did tonight. Proud of him."
Cooper was among the regulars rotating into the offense in the second half, but the receiver was only targeted once more by Cook. Lovett continued his monstrous performance with 130 yards on six receptions. The duo accounted for 175 of Cook's 242 yards as the leading receivers.
"Being available," Cook said on what separated Cooper today. "I was glad to get him the ball tonight. He deserved it."
Mevis moves up
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis made three field goals Friday, marking his 59th, 60th and 61st completions of his career. The field goals moved him into third in program history, passing Jeff Wolfert — who was Missouri's place kicker from 2006-2008.
Mevis' 21-made field goals this season tied him for fourth in program history. The junior also holds the third most (23 in 2021) and is tied for the ninth most with Grant Ressel — who booted 17 field goals in 2010.
On the season, Mevis ranks fifth in field goal completion percentage (77.8% 21/27) among SEC kickers behind Georgia's Jack Podlesny (90.9%), Ole Miss' Jonathan Cruz (88.2%), Alabama's Will Reichard (84%) and Tennessee's Chase McGrath (78.9%), following Friday's action.
What's next?
Missouri clinched immediate bowl eligibility Friday for a sixth consecutive season, third under Drinkwitz. Winning his second Battle Line Rivalry trophy, Drinkwitz's program improved the trophy series record to 6-2.
Drinkwitz didn't want to make Friday's game bigger than it was, but the Tigers were playing for one more game.
"We signed up for a 12-round fight," Drinkwitz said. "It was round 12, and everything we worked for from January, bleachers in the summer, two-a-days, nothing defeated us. And we weren't letting the 12th round defeat us either."
In their last two bowl eligible seasons, the Tigers lost the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl to Army, 24-22, and didn't play the 2020 Music City Bowl due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Now, Drinkwitz looks for his first bowl win with Missouri. The Liberty Bowl had a representative in attendance for Missouri's bout with Arkansas on Friday.
But the Tigers are also eligible for the following SEC bowl games: Las Vegas, Gasparilla, Birmingham, Texas, ReliaQuest, Gator, Citrus and Music City. Bowl matchups will be announced starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Which bowl games does Drinkwitz prefer though?
"A good one," he chuckled.
Drinkwitz asked the media members where they'd like to go, and following a resounding "Las Vegas," Drinkwitz said he would like to go there as well, joking he would buy everyone in the room a cigar.
While 150 cigars were passed out in the locker room following the win, Cook gave insight on the following weeks with an advantage stemming from more time around this teammates.
"It's just extra time for us to focus on ball, get healthy and grow as a team," Cook said. "This one means a lot more than just the 'W' on the record."
Sack parade
Missouri found holes in Arkansas offensive line. The Tigers, led by Isaiah McGuire, sacked quarterback KJ Jefferson seven times for a loss of 35 yards. Prior to Friday, the Razorbacks allowed 24 sacks through 11 games played.
"We just had to get after it," McGuire said. "That's the mindset we have every game. We were just able to feed off each other."
Grabbing two sacks, too, Martez Manuel topped off his second with a Cristiano Ronaldo "Siuuu" Celebration, fitting with the FIFA World Cup in full swing this week. Johnny Walker Jr., Kristian Williams and Darius Robinson all accounted for one sack as well.
Tigers win for Banister
Among the injured players from last Saturday against New Mexico State, Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, wide receiver Barrett Banister and McGuire were all in uniform for Missouri on Friday.
Banister warmed up gingerly pregame with a brace on his right knee. The sixth-year receiver was on the sideline without his helmet for all of Friday's action while not taking one snap on offense. But his injury didn't halt him from contributing.
"He was coaching his butt off. Put him on staff," Drinkwitz said.
Cook called Friday's contest Banister's "Super Bowl," promising his wide receiver the Tigers would win for him. Lovett also played not for himself Friday but for the two senior wide receivers: Banister and Tauskie Dove.
"I hurt for him, because he wanted to be out there so bad," Cook said. "But it was pretty sweet to get to celebrate with him tonight."
McGuire played through a separated AC joint in his shoulder suffered against New Mexico State. Wearing a non-contact jersey in practice earlier this week, McGuire didn't opt out of the season but put his team first..
"He didn't flinch," Drinkwitz said. "He said, 'I'm in. I'm in. I'm in.'"
McGuire trusted the team doctors and training staff. Picking up two sacks on the night, he joked he didn't feel much pain, drilling through the offensive line for another highlight-reel evening.
Among those injured last Saturday, safety Joseph Charleston was in street clothes, missing his first game of the season and paving the way to a Jalani Williams start. And to safety Jaylon Carlies, Williams handled his own.
"He might not get as many plays as the starter does, but when is name is called, he always delivers," Carlies said. "And that's what he did today."
Both ruled out last week, tight end Tyler Stephens and running back Michael Cox were back in uniform for Missouri. Stephens injured his left shoulder against Tennessee while the Tigers didn't disclose Cox's reasoning for being out.