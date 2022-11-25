Against Florida in Week 6, Mookie Cooper switched up the norm. The sophomore led Missouri receivers, marking the first game at the time Dominic Lovett wasn't the leader.

Cooper reeled in four passes for 58 yards against the Gators. But following the bye week, the St. Louis product reeled in just one pass for 15 yards against Vanderbilt, going without a reception until Friday.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

