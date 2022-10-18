Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz again lamented the negative plays and penalties that have repeatedly killed the Tigers’ offense this season.
“If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we have got to get those cleaned up. They’re drive-killers for us offensively.”
If this sounds familiar, it should. Week after week, with a false start here and a holding penalty there, the Tigers have been unable to recover from the errors.
Drinkwitz was asked how Missouri can improve in this area.
“I think you have to have accountability during practice, and you have to focus on it when you watch the tape,” Drinkwitz said. “You gotta call it out for what it is. We had officials all through fall camp to point out penalties, and we haven’t been able to do that as much throughout the season, during the game weeks. So, get back to some of that.”
While those drive-killing penalties happen more often for Missouri than for most, part of the reason they’ve been so harmful for the Tigers is that the passing game hasn’t been good enough to compensate. Missouri is averaging 6.14 yards per pass attempt with one touchdown and seven interceptions against Power Five competition.
Getting behind the chains with first-and-15 or second-and-13 is significantly more difficult when the passing game is struggling like Missouri’s has been. Luckily for the Tigers, Vanderbilt has the worst opponent quarterback rating against of any team in the Power Five.
Offensive tweaks
Missouri isn’t going to completely overhaul its system in the middle of the season — we will not see the triple option at Memorial Stadium any time soon, MU’s coach said — but Drinkwitz is open to more subtle changes.
“We run outside zone, inside zone, counter,” Drinkwitz said. “We run counter a couple different ways, OK, so which one of the three is better for us? Which one is better, this direction or that direction?”
Drinkwitz also suggested changing Brady Cook’s launch point so opposing pass rushers don’t have an easy target, as well as employing more seven-man protections to help an overmatched offensive line. Reading between the lines, we might see some more moving pockets, bootlegs, quicker passes and Armand Membou coming in as an extra blocker.
“But it’s not, ‘OK, we didn’t run this, let’s just try that,’” Drinkwitz said. “It’s not trying anything. It’s pushing in a direction.”
Which young players stood out during the bye?
Drinkwitz first pointed out true freshman defensive tackles Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall. Barring injuries, they won’t receive meaningful reps in games, but the coaching staff has been consistently thrilled with their progression.
“They just happen to have a lot of depth in front of them right now,” Drinkwitz said. “They can’t get frustrated with the process.”
True freshman safety Isaac Thompson also has very good players in front of him, but he had a key interception in Wednesday’s practice, and Drinkwitz said he continues to improve.
Mekhi Miller had another good week of practice after making big plays in the Florida game. Fellow receiver Micah Manning, a redshirt sophomore, got his first minutes in that game and “continues to take a lot of reps and get better,” according to Drinkwitz.
On the offensive line — along with quarterback, the most difficult position for a true freshman to have an immediate impact due to the pure strength it takes to play — Drinkwitz shouted out Valen Erickson and Tristan Wilson as players who have impressed the coaching staff. Junior college transfer Ma‘Kyi Lee has apparently been reshaping his body throughout the season, and the results have been paying off in practice.
Quarterback-wise, Sam Horn and Tyler Macon both practiced well during the bye. Horn led multiple touchdown drives in Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
“It was good to see,” Drinkwitz said. “It wasn’t perfect, but (there was) better ownership of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Personnel updates
Drinkwitz expects to have linebacker Chad Bailey, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and receiver Barrett Banister to be probable this week. None played against Florida, though Bailey dressed for the game.
Receiver Luther Burden III’s status is up in the air. Drinkwitz said he’s still “battling” the injury that had been nagging him since the Abilene Christian game Sept. 17, and that how he looks in practice this week determines his game status. Right tackle Hyrin White is still not ready to return and is out this week. The earliest receiver Chance Luper might be ready is the end of November.
Missouri took only three scholarship cornerbacks to Florida, but it wasn’t all injury-related. Drinkwitz said that DJ Jackson is back “running with our guys again” but did not say why he was absent. Corners LJ Hewitt and Davion Sistrunk are suspended, but Drinkwitz did not specify why.
In other personnel news, true freshman and former Boonville standout DJ Wesolak switched from defensive end to linebacker.