Making his way back to Kansas City, Mitch Morse’s feeling of playing his former team is no longer novelty. But what hasn’t lost novelty for Morse is the environment Chiefs fans present — something he’s faced more as an opponent in recent years.
Arrowhead Stadium is iconic. Chiefs fans are highlighted for their loyalty, and to Morse they turn the games into hostile environments, making it “a fun place to play ball” for both home and visiting teams.
“I think playing in an away stadium that has that atmosphere can really give the opposing team some juice,” Morse said. “I know it definitely gives the home team some juice. It’s just a fun place to play football. It’s iconic. And that novelty never runs out.”
Since he signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, Morse has returned to Arrowhead Stadium three times in the three seasons prior to this Sunday. Returning to Kansas City isn’t anything new. Morse calls Overland Park, Kansas, his “home base” — where he and his family live during the offseason.
Playing in both the regular season and the playoffs against his former employer, the former Missouri standout has experienced it all in pursuit of an eighth season in the NFL on his second team.
“You still have friends on the staff, you still have friends who work the stadium, and you know there’s relationships you build,” Morse said. “There just always seems to be familiar faces and especially Missouri grads that you run into, and I hold that very special in my heart.”
Don Barnes — the Chiefs’ visiting clubhouse manager — was a friend Morse noted. Barnes is also a Missouri grad who started working for the Chiefs in Morse’s final season in Kansas City.
On the field, Morse’s career hasn’t seen many reported obstacles thrown his way. A foot injury cut a chunk of his season out in 2017, but nothing truly held him out until a shoulder injury in the second week of this season.
Morse missed the following week before returning to anchor the offensive line of the best team in the AFC East. Working extensively with the Bills’ staff, he’s built his body up, accentuating the importance of body management in a sport with a “100% injury rate.”
“Even in Year 8, you find yourself just dealing with certain things, certain ailments, whether they’re the most minute or they’re exacerbated because of the position you play and what they are,” Morse said.
Looking back on his time at Missouri, Morse knows how taxing it is to recruit in the changing college football landscape and all about the challenging games the Tigers are face each season in the SEC East.
Following three one-score losses, the Tigers are on bye this weekend, but Morse keeps up with his alma mater and reminisced about the obstacles the teams he played for faced. While offensive line play can vary each week, especially in response to injury, Morse understands the early mistakes inexperienced players can make.
“Being a young player in that league, it’s daunting,” Morse said. “And you learn by being thrown into the fire, and sometimes it’s just not that fun. And sometimes those learning experiences can be just painful, but you do come out of the other side a better football player.”
Morse’s first collegiate start came in 2012 against South Carolina on the road. The then-20-year-old was blamed for stopping drives because of inconsistent snaps that left quarterback James Franklin fielding the football rather than receiving it.
There were growing pains for a young Morse. And what felt like a second gut punch was how the media responded. Hearing opinions on his play was devastating early in his career, until he realized which opinions mattered.
“You come out the other end, learn what you need to, make the mistakes, and you realize the only opinions that matter are the ones in that locker room and in that facility,” Morse said.
Even current Missouri players have explained how recent mistakes will turn into lessons, improving their own games in the process. Ten years later, that’s exactly how Morse views his start.
It’s Year 8 for Morse in the NFL, and he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But careers come to an end. And whenever that day is, Morse knows where and who he wants to be with.
“I’d like to dive into my family whenever that is,” Morse said, “because they’ve made the sacrifice for me playing ball, and hopefully this ride isn’t ending any time soon. But that sometimes is not your decision. So you just roll with it and go from there.”
It’s been more than five years since Morse has attended a game at Memorial Stadium. That’s also on his bucket list of places to return to once his career comes to a close.
And with his former head coach, Gary Pinkel, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this December, Morse could only reflect on the positive impact Pinkel left at Missouri.
Pinkel introduced recruits like Morse to the Midwest — a region many didn’t know much about until their college careers were beginning. From Austin, Texas, Morse was developed into a professional football player by a coach that recruited him from two states away.
“He brought Mizzou to the forefront at a time that it was tough to be a Tiger,” Morse said. “He was great at creating competitive environments that really catapulted teams into being competitive in their leagues. ... He taught you how to be a man as well as a good football player. So I owe him a lot.”
Morse could talk for hours on the untold stories from Pinkel’s tenure as well as his time in the Missouri locker room. And as cliché as it sounded to himself, Morse misses those stories, he misses the consistencies of seeing his teammates and the coaches that shaped not only his career but his life.
From bantering in the locker room after a Tuesday practice to going out after the spring game, those ebbs and flows of college football aren’t seen on the professional stage. The little turnover during those years of the sport built relationships that will last Morse a lifetime.
“You grew up with these guys, you learned how to play football with these guys,” Morse said. “And I’m still very close with all the friends that I made from that 2014 class, so there’s plenty of stories I could tell, sit here all day, but it’s really the relationships you build that you remember the most.”
What Morse offers is taking each game, at this point of the season, week by week, no matter if he’s speaking to a fan or a player. Missouri has six games to play, and from a former Tiger, there are ways to improve no matter the outcome.
Taking victories with grace and fondness and losses as learning experiences are the points of advice Morse provided. Missouri has played admirably to his viewing.
He takes tremendous pride in being a Tiger, and he hopes the current players do, too. But what sets a program apart is knowing it doesn’t owe anything to the past, and as long as the current players continue to progress the way they have the last three weeks, victory will fall into MU’s lap.
“Every team, that’s their team, that’s their mark,” Morse said. “It doesn’t matter what players of old say. I used to hate when players would come in and tell us that they had paved the way for us. I think that’s ridiculous.
“I think that you don’t owe past players anything. You owe yourselves and your teammates everything, and I think what they’re doing is playing tough, playing as hard (of) football as they can, and I hope they continue to do that, because it will pay off.”
Only one former Missouri football player will line up opposite Morse on Sunday: second-year linebacker Nick Bolton.
While Morse never played with Bolton, he knows his game well. An exceptional defender with a promising career ahead of him, Bolton received high praise from Morse, who noted Bolton isn’t scared to put his nose into any blocks or any tackles.
“I think he’s a spark plug for that defense,” Morse said. “We were talking about it in the offensive line room, and he seems to be towards every tackle, making a lot of plays. And I think he has the green light for that defense.”
Morse has returned home this weekend, to the place he spends his offseason and to the state he owes much to these days. He could only reflect on the fondness of the past and the opportunities in the present while his sights now turn to defeating the franchise that gave him his professional start.