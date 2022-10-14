Making his way back to Kansas City, Mitch Morse’s feeling of playing his former team is no longer novelty. But what hasn’t lost novelty for Morse is the environment Chiefs fans present — something he’s faced more as an opponent in recent years.

Arrowhead Stadium is iconic. Chiefs fans are highlighted for their loyalty, and to Morse they turn the games into hostile environments, making it “a fun place to play ball” for both home and visiting teams.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

