Six hours before Missouri football’s season opener against Alabama at Memorial Stadium, protesters gathered a few hundred feet outside the gates on the corner of Stadium and Providence.
A small group of close to 10 members of Laborers International Union of North America, Missouri Jobs with Justice, MU faculty and graduate workers called on the MU administration to fully look out for all students, faculty, and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As fans of both teams trickled into Columbia on Saturday morning ahead of the much-anticipated coaching debut of Eliah Drinkwitz, signs reading “People over profit,” “Protect our students” and “Save our benefits” were clearly visible on all four corners of the intersection. Columbia resident Maria Oropallo said that was intentional.
“We’ve captured a lot of attention, and we didn’t want to disrupt the game obviously, but people who are coming here, we’re getting a lot of thumbs up,” Oropallo said. “I think people understand that there might be a problem with the university’s policies.”
The groups released a list of demands for the UM System that included:
- Pivoting to all-virtual classes and allowing students to remain on campus in order to comply with Center for Disease Control recommendations
- Providing free, on-demand testing for all students, faculty and staff
- Removing any policy that uses worker's sick leave or other benefits for COVID-19-related leave. (Currently, the University has weaponized its policies against workers, creating a culture of fear where workers are sent home for public health concerns and then later punished for circumstances out of their control.)
- Committing to not cut any staff under the guise of COVID-19 precautions
Oropallo said that the university hasn’t responded to the list.
“We want to be out here because we want people to realize that there are things happening at this institution that are not right,” graduate student Drew Amidei said. “The institution is not treating its staff right or well. We’re out here with our signs hoping that people see that the staff needs their support.”
One of the first emails Amidei received upon his arrival at MU in 2015 was the removal of his and other graduate students’ health insurance. Although the decision was ultimately reversed, Amidei and other workers worry that the university may use the pandemic to eliminate health benefits.
Amidei, who has participated in close to 10 protests since coming to MU, said that it was ironic that the university told its students to make smart individual choices but also allowed 11,000 people in the stands.
“The football game is a symbol of Mizzou’s mixed up priorities,” Amidei said.
Two employees, James Turner and Bruce Faucett, both praised the university as being a great place to work, but came out because they worry about the administration’s recent actions.
Orapallo said that she knows workers are afraid of being targeted for saying that the school needs to do better and wants the administration to know that Columbia doesn’t just consist of the school.
“This is a community,” Orapallo said. “The university's boundaries don't stop. Responsible policies here make it safer for the rest of us as well.”