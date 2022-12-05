Jets Vikings Football

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans gets set for a play against the Jets on Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Bruce Kluckhohn - freelancer, FR170893 AP

After he missed the Minnesota Vikings' past two games with a concussion, Akayleb Evans started in his return to game action as the Vikings beat the New York Jets 27-22 on Sunday.

Evans, selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, finished with six tackles and a pass defended against the Jets. The game was Evans' third with at least five tackles this season.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

