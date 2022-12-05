After he missed the Minnesota Vikings' past two games with a concussion, Akayleb Evans started in his return to game action as the Vikings beat the New York Jets 27-22 on Sunday.
Evans, selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, finished with six tackles and a pass defended against the Jets. The game was Evans' third with at least five tackles this season.
Unfortunately for Evans, his night ended with a return to NFL concussion protocols after a hard collision with teammate Harrison Smith in the third quarter. Evans returned to the field in the fourth quarter but reported concussion-like symptoms soon after and was taken back out.
After the game, Evans tweeted "Great team win! I’m feeling good I promise!"
Minnesota's next game is at noon Sunday in Detroit against the Lions.
Nick Bolton leads Chiefs' defense
Nick Bolton continues to cement himself as a key cog in the Kansas City Chiefs' defense. The former Tiger made a team-high 16 tackles as the Chiefs lost 27-24 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bolton's standout game brought his season totals to 80 solo tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and one forced fumble. The 16 tackles are the most Bolton has made in a single game this season. He and the Chiefs next take the field at 3:05 p.m. Sunday as Kansas City travels to Denver to take on the Broncos.
Linemen updates
A pair of former Missouri offensive linemen started in Week 13.
Connor McGovern helped anchor the Jets' offensive line against the Vikings. McGovern has started each of the Jets' 12 games this season.
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse started his 10th game of the season as the Bills defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football.
Morse and McGovern's teams will face off at noon Sunday when the Jets and Bills get together in Buffalo, New York.