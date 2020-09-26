As if the effects of a pandemic weren't enough, the Eliah Drinkwitz era at Missouri faced its first lick of regular season adversity Saturday, when No. 2 Alabama came to Columbia and won handily, 38-20. It marked Drinkwitz's first head coaching loss to an SEC opponent.
A significant piece of Drinkwitz's puzzle of a Missouri offense appears to be figured out, however, as Shawn Robinson seems to be the team's starting quarterback. Drinkwitz told reporters this summer that he would not name who his starting quarterback would be ahead of Week 1.
But earlier this week, MU released its first depth chart, which listed redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak ahead of Robinson, with an "OR" between the two. Even ahead of the game, the public address announcer listed Bazelak as the Tigers' QB1.
Of course, that "OR" still proved to be true, as Robinson indeed hit the field first and played a majority of Saturday's snaps. He finished the night 19-of-25 with 185 yards passing and one touchdown. He also found 10 different players for receptions — including himself.
But Robinson's solid start certainly wasn't indicative of the whole game. In fact, the success of Missouri and its counterparts seemed night and day heading into halftime.
Alabama overcame a punt to start the game by finding six points on its next three offensive drives, and at the half, the Tide had a total of 315 yards and four touchdowns. They were averaging 7.9 yards a play.
The Tigers wrapped up the half with 113 yards. The closest Missouri got to a touchdown was when freshman Harrison Mevis hit a 27-yard field goal after a 50-yard drive that got the Tigers to the Tide's 11-yard line. Otherwise, the MU never broke beyond Alabama's 36.
Between Missouri's poor decision-making and an inability to execute on either side of the ball, Alabama's 28-3 lead very much proved to be insurmountable for the Tigers after one half of football.
Even so, the Tigers had glimpses of hope in the second half. Robinson also recorded his first touchdown pass as a Tiger after halftime, and the defense forced a fumble for its first turnover of the year. However, those successes proved to be a drop in the bucket for what Missouri needed to pull off any sort of a comeback. The Tigers could've had more of those moments, too, but more mistakes proved fatal.
Missouri couldn't capitalize in the red zone, as a third-quarter trip that landed them at the 4-yard line resulted in a field goal instead of six points. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat also came up with a big sack late in the game. It led to a three-and-out, but receiver Barrett Banister muffed the punt return and gave the ball right back to Alabama.
The Tigers did add a score as time ran out, with Bazelak capping a 75-yard, 14-play drive that took up the final 2:05 with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Missouri will head out on the road next week, taking on No. 16 Tennessee at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.