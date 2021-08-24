Nick Bolton’s departure from Missouri to the NFL after last season left a hole in the defensive unit. Bolton, like Cale Garrett the year before, was one of the emotional leaders of the defense and linebacker corps. When he announced he would forgo his senior season to enter the draft, the position group was left without an obvious candidate to replace him.
Blaze Alldredge transferred to Missouri in January more than willing to take on that role.
Alldredge understood his situation as a grad transfer. This year will be, in all likelihood, his only in Columbia, so he wanted to make it count. He doesn’t want to be an “in-and-out guy” as he put it. Even if he’ll only be with the program one season, he has a chance to mentor players who will be there longer, have an impact on the program that goes beyond the 12 or 13 games he’ll spend in black and gold.
Alldredge arrived after three seasons at Rice, which played only five games in 2020. The Owls went 5-20 in his first two years.
“I think having that background has really honed my mental toughness and just in terms of being constantly positive and trying to uplift guys,” he said. “And that was something I wanted to bring here. I’ve never had harsh words for anybody and I’ve just always wanted to be somebody that teammates know that they can come to if they needed anything. Even if you just need somebody to lean on in the run, I just want to be that pillar for guys here.”
Earlier this year, coach Eliah Drinkwitz gave a presentation about former Missouri linebacker Aaron O’Neal, who collapsed and died during a voluntary workout in 2005. The presentation detailed how O’Neal’s death impacted football players in Missouri in the years since: O’Neal’s parents set up a scholarship at Parkway North High School in his name, of which current MU safety Jalani Williams was a recipient. The NCAA implemented sickle cell testing after O’Neal’s death. His legacy also lives on in his number. Each year, No. 25 is worn by a linebacker who Drinkwitz said, “O’Neal would be proud of.”
After the presentation, director of player development Atiyyah Ellison, one of O’Neal’s teammates at Missouri, approached Alldredge.
Ellison told Alldredge that he would make a good candidate to carry on O’Neal’s legacy. Alldredge was hesitant to accept at first, but did so after learning more about O’Neal, talking to Williams about what the scholarship meant to him and coming to the understanding that wearing 25 would help him achieve one of his broader goals: making an impact beyond his one season.
“I just want to really embrace the tradition,” he said. “And seeing how everybody else has really embraced me, I’m just gonna accept the honor and do my best to be worthy of it on the field and in the community.”
New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has long run a nickel defense, using five defensive backs and only two linebackers. Junior Devin Nicholson played all 10 games last year and recorded 82 total tackles, 1½ sacks and an interception. He will likely line up opposite Nicholson to begin the season.
Nicholson considers himself more of a leader by example than the active and outgoing Alldredge, but both are what Wilks calls skin-on-the-wall guys. Chad Bailey and Jamie Pettway will also be in the rotation. They played in 10 and nine games, respectively, last year, and Bailey spoke in the spring about his desire to contribute more this season with Bolton gone.
“(Coaches) know and I know that I’m gonna be my own person,” he said in March. “I know I still have to fill those shoes and play to that level.”
“Everybody has to be ready to play,” Wilks said. “And those guys have shown a lot of promise as well.”