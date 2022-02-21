Martez Manuel has made leaps every year since he arrived at Missouri in 2019.
He played in all 12 games as a freshman, mainly on special teams. He started every game as a sophomore, largely playing very well. And he became a captain as a junior, making it clear who the leader of Missouri’s defense was.
So heading into 2022, likely Manuel’s final year at Missouri — he has one more year of eligibility but has said he does not plan to use it — what leap does the senior safety from Columbia want to make next?
“I actually read a quote, I don’t remember who it was by, but it said, ‘Great leaders don’t only make themselves better, they make the people on the field around them better,’” Manuel said. “I feel like just taking that next step to be able to push guys to that limit and that mindset that I’m at will be big for me.”
While he won’t be on the field until midway through the spring practice season at the earliest and likely won’t be 100% until May — he’s recovering from a torn UCL — Manuel has already started working toward that goal.
Missouri welcomed six defensive transfers into the program this offseason: defensive backs Joseph Charleston and Dreyden Norwood, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, defensive end Tyrone Hopper and defensive tackles Jayden Jernigan and Ian Mathews. It could welcome a seventh soon in defensive tackle Marquis Robinson.
Manuel has been trying to get to know the new faces in order to acclimate them into the program.
“I’m kind of a person to just watch how they are as a man first, just how they go about their work day to day, how they go about their lifts, their runs, extra stuff like that,” Manuel said. “Then I can see what type of person they are because I feel like everyone needs a different type of leadership, you know what I mean?
“Some people need that encouragement, some people need (you to be) on their butt. So first, I just evaluate them, then once I see who they are, then I can start building that relationship.”
Once practice starts, even though Manuel can’t compete, he’ll be coaching the defense every day.
“My teammates can best believe that I’ll be on the sideline, holding them accountable, being the best coach I can be and trying to make them all better,” he said.
Manuel said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to come back for his senior year as recently as the end of the 2021 season. But he came back, in large part because he wanted to prepare for life after football and get his college degree, something he promised his mom he would do. He also acknowledged that there are some on-field aspects of his game that NFL scouts would like to see improved.
Playing mostly the strong safety position, teams know Manuel can tackle and blitz — he tied for the team lead with 4½ sacks and was second with 77 tackles last season — but there are more questions regarding coverage and making plays on the ball. Entering a passing league, Manuel could up his draft stock and the stock of Missouri’s defense by getting better at that.
“I think that’ll be big for me at the next level and just big for me this year,” Manuel said. “To be able to be more versatile, I feel like even last year, I worked through it a little bit but I was a little handicapped in some situations, I just wasn’t comfortable. So I’ve got time now to get comfortable and to take that step.”
Whenever his teammates ask him why he came back for his “last ride,” though, he delivers a simple message.
“I didn’t come back to lose, that’s my biggest thing,” Manuel said. “I did not come back to lose.”