Derek Dooley’s demeanor shifts when he finds out we won’t be talking about football.
Once questions about Kelly Bryant’s progression under center and Larry Rountree’s snap count in the I-Formation are out the window, a sense of relief washes over the Tigers’ 51-year offensive coordinator, the one who devours World War II documentaries and reads Stephen Ambrose books, and any tension that existed before leaves his shoulders as he leans back in his desk chair. The aura inside the office overlooking Faurot Field changes completely.
It’s been nearly two years since Dooley took charge of Missouri’s offense in January 2018, and four games into his second season with the program, he says he’s finally settled in. Gone now are the uncertainties his first year on the job presented — uncertainties about the program he’d joined, the offense he was installing, the players he was coaching and the expectations head coach Barry Odom held for him — and now, Dooley says, he can simply just coach.
No longer worried about the little things, his focus lies solely on improving a Missouri offense that is averaging 40 points a game in 2019 and scored the fifth-most in program history a year ago.
But today, football is not on the agenda. Instead, the offensive coordinator who studies war history and once compared his players at Tennessee to German soldiers at Normandy, the one who quotes Winston Churchill in press conferences (sort of), is talking about something else he cares deeply about: history.
“It’s been like this my whole life,” Dooley said. “I love reading. I love traveling. Learning about other places, other cultures, other histories — I really enjoy that.”
Similar to coaching, Dooley picked up the history bug early on from his father. Vince Dooley has always been an avid historian.
The younger Dooley’s fixation began before his 10th birthday as he became fascinated particularly with war and foreign events. When the Iran hostage crisis began in 1979, an 11-year old Dooley was glued to the TV absorbing every last bit of the coverage. Later, Dooley got himself into trouble for cutting Iran out of a map in the family home.
When it came time for college, Dooley didn’t know what he wanted to study, he just knew he hated being asked the question on recruiting trips. He also knew he was never going to study business. In the end, the only courses that captivated Dooley while he played wide receiver at Virginia were in the history and government departments. In 1990, he graduated with a degree in government and foreign affairs.
Before his 25 years as head coach at Georgia, Vince spent time as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps. Now in retirement, the 87-year old Dooley has picked up a number of hobbies — his passion for botany has been well-documented — but a love for history remains at his core. In 2016, he became the chairman of the Georgia Historical Society.
Vince is always reading something, and when he stumbles onto a historical happening like the Battle of Midway or reconstruction era politics in the South, he doesn’t stop digging until he becomes an expert.
His son’s habits are slightly different. Derek’s focus isn’t quite as narrow as his father’s; he prefers “to know a little bit about a lot.” But the proverbial apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Now 25 years into a coaching career that began after he got tired of practicing law, Missouri’s offensive coordinator is still transfixed by two-front war strategies and the fall of the Ottoman Empire. The passion has taken Dooley all over the world, from London to Paris to Istanbul, Japan and Australia, too, all in the pursuit of learning more about the past and about the world.
For the man who spends his fall weekends figuring out how to dissect SEC defenses, the fascination with history has simply never faded.
“(It’s) the study of human behavior and how we interact as people,” Dooley says. “(There’s) the war component. I’ve always been interested in the strategies of war. Some of it is the human inspiration. The people fighting and overcoming odds. There’s an intellectual component of problem solving, too, because really that’s what it is. I’ve just always been interested in it.”
To those who hang around the Tigers enough, Dooley’s personality and interest in topics outside of football like prominent historical world leaders or current events is no secret. In fact, his interests show themselves almost daily. Sometimes they come in the form of subtle references or analogies. Other times, like in the week leading up to Missouri’s season opener against Wyoming, he hits you over the head with them.
Speaking with reporters about playing in the high altitude of Laramie, Wyoming, Dooley chose to quote Winston Churchill. Except, he didn’t. Quoting the United Kingdom’s most famous prime minister, Dooley said, “When you fight in the inter-Nordic, you’ve got to train in the Nordic.” The problem? The British Bulldog never said that.
Dooley chuckles when that fact is brought to his attention.
The Churchill moment, though, was far from the first time Dooley has pulled his wide breadth of historical knowledge into his football sphere, not even close. Answers to questions about offensive formations or personnel decisions often veer toward historical events when he’s at the podium.
His most infamous historical crossover came when he was the head coach at Tennessee. It was 2010 and Dooley felt his players were playing scared, so during a press conference he compared his indecisive Volunteers to German soldiers on D-Day and evoked German general Erwin Rommel. The comments landed Dooley in hot water; bloggers had a field day with the quotes, but the moment blew over quickly in the midst of Dooley’s tumultuous and contentious tenure in Knoxville.
Dooley still shakes his head at the reaction that came from it all.
There’s something analogous between history and football, Dooley believes. And while he is careful when comparing war and foreign politics to something as relatively inconsequential as football, Dooley sees similarities between them and the sport he coaches, which is why quotes from Churchill and analogies to long ago battles sometimes “pop up in my head.”
“Football is nothing like war, but it is the closest thing to me,” he says. “If you take the life and death piece out of it — which you can’t — it’s this thing where guys are out there and they’re together and they’re fighting for a common cause. It’s a similar dynamic. That’s why I think a lot of football coaches are into war.”
“I don’t plan any of (the analogies), but football, for whatever reason, reminds me of these things.”
The references to World War II and quotes from leaders from that era that arise while breaking down offensive inefficiencies and mental mistakes can perhaps be explained by a trip Derek and Vince took together in 1994 on the 50th anniversary of the storming of the beaches at Normandy. World War II, after all, is the historical event that Dooley finds himself most interested in.
As the world commemorated D-Day a half-century later, father and son traveled to London to explore sites that had been bombed during blitzkrieg and to see Churchill’s underground war rooms. From there they traveled to Southampton, where troops had been stationed ahead of the siege. Finally, they crossed the English Channel by boat and arrived in Normandy before another trip on the Seine River to Paris where Derek and Vince explored more war time landmarks.
“It was a phenomenal trip,” Dooley says. “We saw and learned so much.”
Ask Dooley and he’ll tell you he doesn’t have a set of historical figures he especially admires or has extensively read about, instead keeping a broader scope. No, he doesn’t have a favorite United States president. Don’t ask about generals or revolutionary leaders, either. But there is no question that Churchill is one who has earned his admiration and by Dooley’s own admission, someone he has drawn from as a coach.
Twice during Dooley’s 21 months with the program, he and the Tigers have been faced with demanding, adverse moments. Last fall, Missouri’s offense came to a complete standstill midseason with Dooley at the center of it as the Tigers lost three of four games. Then, on January 31, the Tigers were slapped with NCAA sanctions that included a 2019 postseason ban.
In each instance, consciously or not, Dooley channeled some Churchillian leadership of his own. He remained a firm and positive voice among coaches and players alike, and with the team vulnerable, at risk of tearing apart at the seams, worked to be one of the many within the program pulling the team together.
Like he had read and learned about Churchill himself in the early 1940s, Dooley was a unifying force.
“When things seem so bad and negative, it’s good to have somebody that has that voice of optimism to inspire people,” Dooley says. “That’s what (Churchill’s) gift was. No matter how bad it was, he had this belief in the British people. Because of that he inspired them to get it done.”
Dooley says he’s no expert on history, just someone who enjoys it. At one point he suggests he likes tennis just as much, but then corrects himself; that’s not quite true. Whatever the case may be, there’s an ambition and a fascination for learning about the past in him that is still burning.
He plans to do more traveling soon; he would love to visit Berlin at some point. But Dooley is a football coach, so really, he’s never not busy and he’s not sure when he’ll go. The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, also on his list of places to visit, will have to do for now.
“I’m always — always — trying to learn more,” he says.