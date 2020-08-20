Like any new head coach, when Eliah Drinkwitz was hired in December, he was tasked to learn and evaluate Missouri’s roster.
But over the last eight months, with the exception of analyzing South Carolina and Vanderbilt from a schematic perspective, he told reporters Wednesday he hasn’t watched any of Missouri’s tape from last year.
“I don’t know anything about last year,” Drinkwitz said. “I didn’t watch last year’s tape, haven’t watched our offense, haven’t put anybody on tape and said, ‘I’m gonna see what they did last year.’ Last year was last year. This is this year.
“I’ve got fresh ideas, fresh perception. Whatever anybody does now is what they do now for me. I don’t know what they were asking them to do within their scheme, I don’t know what they were coached to do. I can’t make a true evaluation of that.”
It’s a fresh slate, and the starting spot at each position on the depth chart is open. At tight end, that is no different.
While Daniel Parker Jr. and Niko Hea both saw action last year, Missouri lost stalwart pass catcher Albert Okwuegbunam to the Denver Broncos in April. As Missouri’s greatest red zone threat with six touchdowns last season, Okwuegbunam’s absence leaves a considerable hole to fill.
“I feel like we’ll be able to pick up any slack that was cut off when we lost Albert O,” Parker said. “As a unit, we’re able to come together and produce on the field for the team.”
In June, tight end coach Casey Woods said that he wasn’t so much worried about evaluating the players on the roster during the summer but more about focusing on their health and safety.
“These guys have been off and haven’t been in a training environment for 3½ months,” Woods said June 17. “A large portion of this volunteer time until the NCAA brings us back is not so much about evaluation; it’s more about maintenance and preparing their body for the grind that’s gonna come.”
Because of this, fall camp is likely the first opportunity Woods will have to assess all of the talent at his position. Most notably, Parker has had the biggest presence at tight end in the passing game behind Okwuegbunam the last two seasons. In that time, he caught 21 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.
While it’s likely that he will see a significant portion of snaps throughout the year, there are others in the mix.
Senior Brendan Scales brings experience to the group but only appeared in one game last season. Safety Tyree Gillespie said in addition to Parker, redshirt junior Logan Christopherson also has stood out so far.
“They’re making plays in practice,” Gillespie said. “I haven’t seen many passes dropped by either of them.”
Scales, a redshirt senior, has battled injuries on and off throughout his time in Columbia. He’s appeared in 10 games in three years and made one catch. Chistopherson, a redshirt junior, is in a similar boat. He’s appeared in 14 games in two seasons but never made a catch.
While Parker’s starting spot on the offense appears likely, his presence at fall camp this year — and the remainder of his career — wasn’t a given. In January, he suffered an eye infection, and doctors performed multiple surgeries to save his eye, the Columbia Tribune reported in May.
“I kind of took an early approach to today, woke up kind of early, just thanking God for being able to allow me to attack the field one more time,” Parker said Monday. “Coming from a place where I thought I wasn’t gonna be able to touch the field again, it was definitely a bittersweet moment, and I can’t wait to do it again tomorrow.”
Drinkwitz reported that Parker was at full speed during the first day of camp, but he doesn’t look much into days where players are only wearing helmets, he said.
Parker doesn’t mind Missouri’s current quarterback competition and said that he “(had) no issues with catching footballs from any quarterback that we have.”
Right now, he’s focused on drilling the offensive playbook and schemes into his head as they’re learning the new offense.
“We’ll hit Install 1 and Install 2 maybe six or seven times,” Parker said. “It’s very repetitive, so it’s a lot easier to learn.”