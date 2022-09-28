Kris Abrams-Draine runs with the ball (copy)

Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine has allowed eight catches on 19 targets through four weeks, a “ridiculously” low rate for a cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick.

 Hana Kellenberger/Missourian

It’s a third of the way through the season, and while Missouri’s defense has shown improvements from tackling to scheme as the weeks pass, certain contributors have graded out atop the Southeastern Conference.

Kris Abrams-Draine has been atop that list. Entering the season as a projected first-round talent, the converted defensive back has lived up to his preseason All-SEC status.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you