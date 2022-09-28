It’s a third of the way through the season, and while Missouri’s defense has shown improvements from tackling to scheme as the weeks pass, certain contributors have graded out atop the Southeastern Conference.
Kris Abrams-Draine has been atop that list. Entering the season as a projected first-round talent, the converted defensive back has lived up to his preseason All-SEC status.
Abrams-Draine is graded at 71.6 as a defensive back, and according to Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, he’s lived up the billing, allowing just eight catches on 19 targets through Week 4 — a “ridiculously” low rate for a cornerback.
“He’s a guy that I actually really liked going into the year,” Chadwick said. “I had him as a first-round prospect going into the year. I love that he’s playing slot corner, a little bit of safety and all that. He’s a very versatile guy, so I’m a big fan of him.”
Senior Chad Bailey holds the highest grade of any Missouri defender. The linebacker has been excellent in coverage, holding a grade of 91.3. Chadwick described Bailey as the biggest revelation in coverage this season for the Tigers.
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire followed behind Bailey with a grade 79.2 through four weeks, while defensive tackle Kristian Williams and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper are nearing the top, too.
The defensive line play has surely progressed to a better standard this season. After yielding explosive plays on the ground to start last season, the Tigers are now impressing the algorithm.
“Missouri’s defense has been taking a step forward,” Chadwick said.”Missouri as a team has the 14th-highest pass rushing grade in the entire Power Five.”
How Missouri compares on the offensive side
There’s a mob that denounces Brady Cook and Eli Drinkwitz for not taking shots downfield. But in terms of “deep passing attempts” among Power Five gunslingers, Cook ranks 17th. He has attempted 21 passes for 20 or more yards, which is also tied for 12th in the Power Five.
“I don’t think that’s been much of an issue so far this season,” Chadwick said. “I think he’s definitely taking shots downfield.”
Out of the backfield, Nathaniel Peat was graded at 60.5 following Missouri’s loss to Auburn. On the season, the Stanford transfer and Rock Bridge graduate is graded at 68 — decent in the eyes of Chadwick.
The fumble at the end of Saturday’s contest played a role in his grade dropping, but on 19 attempts, Peat broke seven tackles. His missed tackle force rate is showing signs of what is to come for the senior. Offensive weapons Cody Schrader and Dominic Lovett were also among the top performers for the Tigers.
Missouri’s offensive line has graded out as the 33rd-best in the Power Five (66.7) — 43rd in pass blocking (66.6) and 29th in run blocking (68.5). Chadwick sees the Tigers as an average linem with left tackle Javon Foster leading the way in overall play.
But after losing to Auburn last week, Missouri’s chances at a .500 season are in jeopardy. The Tigers are scheduled to face a revamped SEC East with four ranked opponents — No. 1 Georgia, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 20 Arkansas — left on the docket.
“It’s kind of a coin flip right now,” Chadwick said. “If I had to predict, I would say 5-7. But there is certainly room for them to sneak out that sixth win.”