NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It was Keke Chism’s time.
There were four seconds left in the half. Missouri was at the Vanderbilt 45-yard line, outside the range of Harrison Mevis’ leg, but well within that of Connor Bazelak’s arm.
Chism was one of four wideouts on the field, but the 6-foot-5 former high school basketball player knew that on a last-second shot to the end zone — a throw that would require the receiver to outjump multiple defenders — there was a good chance the ball was coming to him.
“(Chism) always talks about, ‘I came here to catch the ball, I came here to do jump balls,’” running back Tyler Badie said.
The Commodores rushed three, dropping eight into coverage. The lack of a pass rush left Bazelak time to wait for his receivers to get downfield. He stood mostly still in the pocket for about four seconds before taking two hard steps forward and releasing a rainbow toward the back right corner of the end zone.
“It was kind of like a movie moment,” Chism said. “I was running in the end zone, and by the time I turned around and seen the ball in the air, it was kind of like everything kind of like, slowed down.”
Players on both teams converged toward the corner as Chism left his feet. The graduate student snatched the ball just before it could bounce off the helmet of Vanderbilt defensive back Dashaun Jerkins.
Chism landed on his feet and stayed on them this time, running horizontal across the end zone in celebration. It was the Tigers’ longest pass play of the afternoon and accounted for just under half of Chism’s yardage on the day.
Earlier in the week, linebacker Blaze Alldredge gave a speech, telling his teammates he doesn’t believe in motivation; he just believes in momentum. The momentum swung unquestionably in Missouri’s favor with that play.
The Tigers were close to entering the locker room losing to a hapless Vanderbilt team that hasn’t won an SEC game in more than two years. Instead, it had a lead it didn’t relinquish.
After punting on the three series before the play, Missouri ended the game with four straight scoring drives.
“What happens right before half usually carries you off; that’s why there’s a philosophy about how we play before half,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “It was a good deal for us.”
Missouri had gotten the ball two plays earlier after Vanderbilt ran a fake field goal that fooled nobody. Missouri safety Martez Manuel said anyone even watching at home could have seen it was a fake. Missouri took over and completed an out route to Barrett Banister before Badie set up the Hail Mary.
The Commodores were playing soft coverage, focused on keeping Missouri in bounds. Badie had space when he caught Bazelak’s short pass over the middle. He turned upfield, but slid after a 6-yard gain to preserve the clock.
Drinkwitz praised Badie’s decision to conserve clock postgame, but it left the Tigers outside of field goal range. It would have been a 62-yard attempt for Mevis. The offense stayed on the field after Missouri called timeout.
Cue Chism’s heroics.
“That’s why he’s here,” Manuel said. “You talk about a dude that grinded at the DII level to come here and make big-time plays, big-time catches like that. So just to see that happen, I’m overjoyed for him.”