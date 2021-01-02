Missouri redshirt senior defensive tackle Markell Utsey is ready to “run it back.” The Little Rock, Arkansas, native announced on Twitter that he will return for another season with the Tigers.
I'm locked in! let's run it back! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/KCBTTW7MhK— 9️⃣0️⃣ (@_90Problems) January 3, 2021
On the season, he had 19 tackles, including 16 solo tackles. In his four previous seasons, he had 21 combined tackles. Utsey also had a season-high four tackles against Georgia and LSU and recorded two tackles for loss on the season.
Missouri is expected to return Kobie Whiteside, Akial Byers and Utsey on the defensive line for the class of 2021.
Linebacker Jamal Brooks also hinted on Twitter that he will be coming back next season.
If you know ... you know.... #newzou 🖤 https://t.co/IrMm7FKmZt pic.twitter.com/eqSpNOeuDk— Jamal Brooks (@jbroo25) January 3, 2021