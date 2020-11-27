The 2020 football season has seen more than its share of scheduling shifts and changes.
Missouri was originally supposed to face Arkansas on Saturday, but with Arkansas battling COVID-19 issues on its roster, that game was postponed and Missouri will host Vanderbilt instead. The matchup, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 17 and later moved to Dec. 12 because of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Vanderbilt program, gives Missouri a chance to play each of its remaining four opponents. It could also feature history.
After winning the Southeastern Conference women’s soccer championship Sunday, Vanderbilt women’s soccer coach Derek Ambrose received a call from the football team. Derek Mason, the Commodores football coach, said that with limited options at specialist positions this week, he watched goalkeeper Sarah Fuller kick off the tee and a couple of field goals in practice.
“Sarah’s an option,” Mason said. “She seems to be a pretty good option, so we’ll figure out what that looks like on Saturday.”
Fuller would be the first woman to appear in a football game for a Power Five school if she makes her debut Saturday. On Wednesday’s SEC conference call, Mason didn’t disclose how far she could kick but said she had a strong leg and that he would continue to evaluate her throughout the week.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Wednesday that he hadn’t heard the news.
“I really don’t have a comment on it to be honest,” Drinkwitz said. “I didn’t know that, wasn’t aware of it and don’t make a habit of commenting on other people’s teams.”
When Vanderbilt heard the news of the schedule shuffle at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Mason said the coaching staff had to stay later in the night to prepare for Missouri, As of Wednesday, though, he added, they feel on schedule. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman called Drinkwitz Monday morning and told him that the Razorbacks’ COVID-19 numbers were close to the threshold, and when the opponent was changed, Drinkwitz also stayed in the facility until midnight.
The Tigers are also having to adjust to playing without their full roster because of COVID-19. After traveling with 56 scholarship players to South Carolina, Drinkwitz said he anticipates having three more available for Vandy.
After MU allowed 10 points last week without defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, he will return to coach Saturday against an 0-7 Vanderbilt team that ranks last in the SEC in points per game. Since the Commodores’ 21-14 upset win over Missouri last season, they have lost 11 straight conference games. The team has undergone a major shakeup since that win. Mason hired Todd Fitch as offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who coached with Drinkwitz at Appalachian State last year.
Missouri will no longer have to contain running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn. He torched the Tigers for 196 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 and an additional two scores last year. Vanderbilt does expect lead running back Keyon Henry-Brooks to play against Missouri after missing time with an injury.
True freshman quarterback Ken Seals, who broke the Vanderbilt freshman passing yards record against Florida last week, has shown flashes this season. Mason called him a “key cornerstone of Vanderbilt football” on Wednesday.
“I think Ken is really paying attention to what defenses are doing and how teams are working to disguise some of the shell looks,” Mason said. “He’s getting better at starting to undress defenses a little bit.”
Vanderbilt’s defense has struggled against a conference-only schedule, sacking the quarterback an SEC worst nine times, and it only has one interception this year. It does share the SEC lead with six fumble recoveries but still allows the second-most points per game. Mason did say that they are healthier this week than at any other point this season.
They will be without former SEC All-Freshman team linebacker Dimitri Moore after he entered the transfer portal this week. The redshirt junior played in six games this year.
Missouri hasn’t dominated depleted defenses in their last two games. Both Florida and South Carolina were without multiple starters in the secondary due to opt outs, injuries and COVID-19, but Missouri managed 10 and 17 points offensively in those two games, respectively. One of Missouri’s touchdowns against Florida came on a pick-six.
Missouri’s defense could see the return of defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside, who has missed the last few weeks because of a knee injury. Although the Tigers have forced a turnover in three straight games, only Vanderbilt has sacked the quarterback fewer times and could use the team’s 2019 sacks leader in the lineup if he’s healthy.
“He’s probably tired of me asking how he is,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s been cleared by the doctors. He’s just working to make sure he’s comfortable returning to full-speed action.”
MU started two true freshmen at cornerback, and Cannon York got his first career start at defensive end last week before being awarded a scholarship.
Quarterback Shawn Robinson will miss Saturday’s game, and true freshman Brady Cook will backup Connor Bazelak. Larry Borom and Xavier Delgado are both questionable to play and did not play against South Carolina. The offensive line allowed one sack against the Gamecocks, with Luke Griffin making his first college start and Javon Foster making his second in their place.
“Everybody knows with COVID, you have to be ready,” Griffin said. “You have to be prepared to go. When your name is called, you’ve got to go out there and perform on any given day.”
Drinkwitz didn’t disclose what injury Trajan Jeffcoat is dealing with and said, “It’s an injury that didn’t allow him to play.” Nonetheless, Missouri may again rely on players who at one point were considered unlikely contributors.
“Everybody on our team is going to have some sort of contribution towards our success,” Drinkwitz said. “Whether or not that happens in Week 1 or Week 2 or Week 10 or Week 7, nobody knows. But your job is to be prepared for that moment and prepared for that opportunity.”