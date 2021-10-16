Missouri’s cold start to the season made its mission clear: Beat the teams it needed to beat, and take down one of the four ranked teams left on its schedule.
Its Week 7 matchup against No. 21 Texas A&M was by no means do-or-die. Defeat didn’t automatically mean bowl eligibility was out of sight, but there was a burden of proof. The Tigers had to show that they could.
It didn’t take long for that to seem like too high an expectation.
Missouri lost to the Aggies 35-14 after again falling too far behind early. The result put the Tigers 0-3 against SEC opposition, 3-4 overall, and offered little to suggest that this season will extend beyond the scheduled 12 games.
Missouri fans expected, at a minimum, a competitive start. The Memorial Stadium crowd booed as the Tigers ran down the clock on a fourth and 1 to take the game into the half down 21 points — a clear indicator of how fans felt about what they’d seen.
At best, Missouri was flat.
At worst, it was unimaginative, idle and lifeless.
It looked like a team destined for a comfortable — and familiar — defeat from its first possession. For the third time in as many SEC matchups, Missouri conceded 21 points before it reached double digits. This time, the Tigers were scoreless when the opposition reached that mark.
“Don’t just wait and see what the opposing team has to offer and what they’re going to do,” MU wide receiver Tauskie Dove said. “We should come out from the get go with just a cutthroat mentality, basically.”
The warning signs didn’t take long to rear. The Tigers received the ball to begin and advanced 14 yards in four plays. The fifth play looked like that total had doubled, but an illegal shift before the snap nearly halved their progress. Play No. 6 was the last of the drive, as Connor Bazelak’s pass — intended for Dove, but never with much chance of reaching him — was snatched by A&M’s Jaylon Jones and returned to the MU 22.
The Aggies took just four snaps to get on the board after the interception.
And thus, for the most part, went the day. Thus has gone the season.
“I’m happy about it. I mean, it was exciting,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of the fast start. … “We had energy, we had enthusiasm. You could see it in the locker room, we really did. My disappointment is that we didn’t maintain... that.”
The response — a 14-14 split of the point share in the final three quarters — was about all Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be happy with. Beyond that, a common theme is emerging.
Missouri’s offense didn’t get anything going — didn’t make it across the halfway line — for more than a third of the game. The Tigers’ first five drives all ended in their own territory as they were stalled twice at their own 45-yard line and three times at their 34 or worse.
Then Missouri’s defense entered the fray and teeth chattered, breathing hastened and eyes shied away from the field as those ever-so-familiar holes in the line unsurprisingly reappeared.
The Aggies scored on their first three drives — hardly the post-Alabama hangover many speculated about before the game. All of those drives were completed in eight plays or fewer.
“Before we can win a championship, we’ve got to keep from beating ourselves,” Drinkwitz said. “And we weren’t able to do that today.”
The defensive line left space, and the linebackers missed tackles again as Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane put up three TDs between them. The pair each rushed for more than 100 yards — somehow the first time two players have achieved that in the same game this season against Missouri.
Bazelak never got going. The quarterback ended the matchup with 230 yards on 29-of-43 passing, with no touchdowns and two picks. Missouri completed 6 of 17 third downs.
“There’s going to be lessons and there’s going to be failures and there’s going to be successes,” Badie said. “That’s football. But at the end of the day (Bazelak is) our quarterback, he’s our leader of this team. He has to be confident, and we have to keep pushing him.”
Missouri’s go-to guy was also stifled more often than not. Other than Badie’s 32-yard second-quarter touchdown, he rushed for 36 yards on 21 carries.
The defense showed no obvious signs of improvement in the second game since defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired. The Aggies rushed for 283 yards and had 431 yards of total offense.
Penalties cost Missouri 106 yards.
The problems are piling up, and it’s becoming difficult for the coaches to know which to address — or which ones even can be addressed with five games remaining.
“It starts with not turning the ball over in the first quarter and letting them get 14 points off turnovers,” Drinkwitz said. … “Yeah, we’ve gotta do a better job of stopping the run, but if we’re not gonna stop the run then we’ve gotta be much better on third down. That was really our Achilles’ heel tonight.”
Missouri fans had few reasons to stick around. The announced crowd of 48,139 slowly dispersed throughout the third and fourth quarters until it appeared as though there were as many maroon shirts as gold in the east stands.
The season isn’t over, but without a fast start on the other end of the bye week, it soon could be.
And Missouri this season hasn’t been known for fast starts.