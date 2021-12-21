FORT WORTH, Tex. — In a span of 20 minutes in a hotel meeting room, Army players found out the Missouri running back they had spent the past two weeks preparing to face — Tyler Badie, who rushed for 1,604 yards this season — won’t be in uniform for the Armed Forces Bowl and that the Tigers will have a different starting quarterback than any other game this season.
The Black Knights don’t particularly care.
Putting aside the fact that it’s impractical and maybe impossible to devise a new game plan 32 hours before kickoff, Army knows Missouri will have the same scheme regardless of who’s running it and will plan accordingly.
“Tyler’s a great player, but they’ve got other SEC players on scholarship, so I don’t know how that would change our game plan,” Army coach Jeff Monken told the Missourian. “I think they probably have a certain personality on offense, and they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do, regardless of (if) it’s Tyler Badie or somebody else.”
Senior Dawson Downing will start, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said shortly after announcing Badie wouldn’t play. Listed as 3 inches taller and 27 pounds heavier than Badie, the grad student has 10 attempts for 83 yards on the season.
What is consistent in Missouri’s attack will be the offensive line. Badie has praised the unit all season, and the quintet that has started for most of the year — Javon Foster, Luke Griffin, Michael Maietti, Connor Wood and Xavier Delgado — are all active. Army’s priority is getting off blocks and playing gaps, no matter who they have to tackle after doing that.
Redshirt freshman Brady Cook will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback after seeing sporadic action throughout the year. Drinkwitz announced in early December that the job was an open competition, meaning Cook, incumbent starter Connor Bazelak and freshman Tyler Macon would all be in consideration. It forced Army to prepare for three possibilities and playing styles.
Consistent with the Black Knights’ message at Monday’s press conference, and the collected nature one would expect from a military academy, Army focused on itself.
“Just really focusing on the things we do well as a defense,” nose tackle Nolan Cockrill said. “Coach comes to us with a game plan, and we’re just doing everything we can to perfect everything on our side with the game plan. Just making sure that when we go into it, no matter what comes at us, we’re gonna be prepared and just we can rely on each other and know if there’s certain things, we can adjust.”
“They’re all coached by the same quarterback coach, same offensive coordinator,” defensive back Marquel Broughton said. “Some tendencies will be different, but at large, most of everything will be the same.”
In any case, Missouri figures to be one of the best teams Army has played this year. One of seven independent FBS teams in the country, the Black Knights control the entirety of their schedule with the exception of the bowl and faced two Power Five opponents during the regular season. They lost to Wisconsin and Wake Forest. No one on the roster was recruited by an SEC school, Monken said.
“Just a great opportunity for our guys and a thrill,” Monken said. “Ever since they dreamed of playing college football, they wanted to be playing teams like this. It’s a great opportunity.”