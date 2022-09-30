The ball snaps, Stonehouse catches it, takes three steps and boots a 50-yard kick — a repeated sequence seen for over three decades. The name 'Stonehouse' has graced the uniform of multiple collegiate uniforms, but what sets the passed-down method apart is how the ball is dropped.
Punters are methodical. The mental side of the game plays a factor in production, making sure each step is taken and avoiding a follow through into the shield. But the position is also constantly changing with a wave of rugby players appearing across college football in the last decade.
Like clockwork, Missouri's punter Jack Stonehouse drops the balls in an unorthodox way like his family has for years. Holding the ball from below, the Stonehouse punters drop the ball opposite from the overhand approach.
Ray Pelfrey was the one to lead the innovated punting style. But what stands out about Pelfrey is that he wasn't a punter — he was a journeyman wide receiver who played for four different teams through three professional seasons in the 1950s.
Through kicking camps in Reno, Nev., Paul and John, fathers of Ryan and Jack, were taught the underhand-drop technique as they entered the collegiate stage .
Those camps crossed the country with Paul and John leading the charge of revolutionizing the position in Southern California. It was natural for the Stonehouses as they passed down the drop to their respective sons.
"Any type of drop just takes work," said Ryan Stonehouse who now punts for the Tennessee Titans. "But not really many people use the underhand drops still just because people have modified punting and ways to punt and the multiple different types of steps.
"That drop is something that has stayed with us through array. All of us do it, which has been really cool to keep that tradition alive."
Ryan noted its not just about consistency. The underhand approach comes with an advantage. Instead of releasing the ball, the drop floats the ball to the punter's foot, allowing more to hold the ball before it's booted down field.
The two young punters are different in size, hands most importantly. Where to fit your fingers on the ball posed a test for Jack early on. Building the comfortability and consistency with the drop progressed over time for the Camarillo, Calif., product.
Complementing the drop are the steps before the kick. Ryan and Jack's steps have evolved at the different stages of their careers. Ryan started short and compact, a jab-one step. Now, the pro is taking three steps within five yards.
"I always think steps are a fluid nature of punting," Ryan said. "That's just a natural occurring thing that happens in how you start growing into your body ... I think that each punter is kind of different in the way that they figured out their steps."
Jack is the opposite. Starting with two steps, the Missouri punter takes a jab at one and two steps, showing the differences between he and his cousin. And Ryan noticed that change.
"Punting is all about feeling, feeling confident," Ryan said. "You want to stay consistent with whatever that approach is. That's how you want to think in every game, and I'm just seeing (Jack) kind of start these last couple of years really form into the style that he's in currently."
Jack takes everything day to day. He made that evident, and Ryan noticed how detail oriented Jack is at his job which could lead to success in the future.
Now in the NFL, Ryan doesn't think he was destined to be booting kicks on fourth down. He entered high school a baseball player while trying out for football his freshman year.
Similar to his cousin, Jack — who was a multi-sport athlete prior to his commitment to Missouri — has athleticism in his background, and Ryan highlighted that Jack's is an advantage for the Tigers on fourth downs.
Both Ryan and Jack have set goals for their seasons. Looking to average 50 and 45 yards per kick a game, respectively, the two Stonehouses continue on a tradition rooted in over three decades of work, engineering a movement of one football's most unique positions.