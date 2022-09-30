The ball snaps, Stonehouse catches it, takes three steps and boots a 50-yard kick — a repeated sequence seen for over three decades. The name 'Stonehouse' has graced the uniform of multiple collegiate uniforms, but what sets the passed-down method apart is how the ball is dropped.

Punters are methodical. The mental side of the game plays a factor in production, making sure each step is taken and avoiding a follow through into the shield. But the position is also constantly changing with a wave of rugby players appearing across college football in the last decade.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you