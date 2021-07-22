HOOVER, Ala. — There was no refuge from questions about vaccination rates Thursday at SEC Media Days, no escaping one of the foremost talking points of the upcoming season.
A team vaccination rate of 85% is the goal that most programs have been striving to achieve, following an SEC announcement in the offseason that the ratio would come with loosened restrictions. That has since been revisited, and six weeks short of all 14 team's season openers, there remains uncertainty surrounding league policy and protocol for teams that meet the threshold and those that don't.
No coaches or players at the league's Media Days opposed the use of the vaccine. Six of the 14 teams have announced they have reached an 80% vaccination rate. When asked about the numbers, a pattern emerged in the answers of several coaches and players.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said, "I'll let the experts come in and continue to educate them and talk to them about the benefits of it and possibly some of the negatives and let them make... their own decision."
LSU coach Ed Orgeron declined to comment, and called it a "personal choice."
Alabama coach Nick Saban said it was a "personal decision."
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach dodged the issue entirely, declining to declare both his own vaccination status and the rate of vaccines among his team.
And then Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz arrived.
He took a different path.
In a small lounge in front of local reporters, shortly before making his debut on the SEC Media Days stage, Drinkwitz left no doubt as to his stance, or what he has recommended to his players.
"I don't believe it's a personal choice," he said. "It is a personal choice, but it has consequences, just like any action you have has consequences, and so I'm encouraging people to get the vaccine."
He said this less than an hour before his SEC Media Days opening statement, which signified the official beginning of the final day of this year's event.
Up until then, five of the 11 head coaches who had talked Monday through Wednesday had not mentioned vaccinations. Two of the 11 said they had encouraged their players to get vaccinated without referring to it as being "personal decision" — Florida's Dan Mullen and Georgia's Kirby Smart.
Drinkwitz was the 12th coach to speak this week. He was not asked about vaccinations during his main media room press conference.
"We're doing everything we can to gain a competitive advantage and endorse getting the vaccine because that's what we need to do to take care of our neighbor," Drinkwitz said before the main event. And there's a reason for the endorsement.
Because to Missouri's head coach, it's personal.
"My brother's a hospital administrator in Joplin, Missouri, and they're in the firefight for people's lives," he said. "... I've got a brother who's a hospital administrator, I've got a brother-in-law who's a pediatrician, I've got a sister who's a neonatal nurse, a physical therapist, a stenographer, so we're pretty much covered in the health care field.
"And it's real. It's real. But outside of that, there are people in our community who've lost loved ones to COVID. That's the reality."
Drinkwitz spoke often in the news conference about his position as a leader, and mentioned his commitment to the team, the university and the state of Missouri.
"When you're in a position of leadership, you've been given an awesome platform," Drinkwitz said. "You've got to weigh the outcomes of what you endorse. And so, for me, when I think about vaccinations, I think about what if I'm wrong? If I say it's up to each individual decision, and I'm wrong about that, the consequences of not getting the COVID vaccine are death."
"... Then you weigh up, 'OK, what if I endorse the vaccine, what's the side effects?' Well, so far, if I'm wrong on endorsing the vaccine, I don't know what the side effects are. It's been seven months since I've been vaccinated, and I'm doing OK. I haven't lost any more hair than coaching the SEC schedule."
Leadership was a common theme in the Missouri camp on Day 4, too. Defensive lineman Akial Byers and offensive lineman Case Cook were both brought to the league's media week because of their prominent roles at the line of scrimmage, their coach said.
Byers echoed Drinkwitz's mention of the "competitive advantage" that higher vaccination rates serve.
"It's not hard for anyone in the locker room to just be like, 'Hey, if the team needs it, the team needs it,'" Byers said.
Drinkwitz said about 95% of the MU football staff is vaccinated, and that the team "is really trending in the right direction," as some players have recently received the first shot, and "the number is changing constantly."
"I feel very confident by the time we start fall camp we will be at the SEC threshold if they don't change the number again," he said.