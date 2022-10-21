Missouri fans know how the first half of the Tigers’ 2022 season went down. They have seen the defense step up, witnessed the ups and downs of an inconsistent offense, were left speechless after a gut-wrenching loss in Auburn and held their breaths as the Tigers went toe-to-toe with Georgia.
Many college football fans outside Columbia, though, see a team with a Southeastern Conference-worst 2-4 record, a few intriguing offensive pieces and — if they paid especially close attention — a much-improved defense.
Those who cover college football at a national level see a bit of both. ESPN’s Bill Connelly, who graduated from MU in 2003, watches more Tigers football than most of his peers at ESPN. As Missouri prepares to kick off the second half of its season against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Connelly talked with the Missourian about the team’s quarterback situation, assessed coach Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure in Columbia so far, and put the Tigers’ season into a national context.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How is Missouri looked at from more of a national perspective?
Nationally, what people see right now is Luther Burden III, good recent recruiting, and that’s about it, probably. The defense has improved massively this year. I think nationally, people are waiting for Missouri to do something to stand out again. The recruiting covered it for a little while, but they’ll need to see results, too.
Missouri is in a weird spot right now, because clearly there’s improvement of late. They’ve overachieved against the spread and my projections in the last three weeks — and four out of six overall, but you have to win close games. I don’t think they did anything wrong against Georgia, it was more of Georgia realizing they had to be perfect in the last 10-12 minutes of the game — it did that and won the game. Still, it was an opportunity that was almost there, and (the Tigers) couldn’t quite capitalize on it. Now, aside from Tennessee, they don’t really have any marquee games left that will steal anyone’s attention.
Missouri’s coaching staff has talked a lot about finishing games recently. What have you taken away from the Tigers in their recent close losses?
There have been more slow starts this year on the road, which is a narrative of sorts, but it has been different every time. ... You can’t say (Missouri) is playing poorly, because there has been a different reason for it each time.
I have a measure called “success rate” that I always follow, which is how frequently are you getting 50% of your yards on first down, 70% on second, 100% on third or fourth. (The Tigers) are 110th offensively in success rate and (are) behind schedule constantly. They have done a better job of making explosive plays of late, but they’re still falling behind, and if they get into the red zone, they’re 94th in red zone touchdown rate. Missouri isn’t creating enough opportunities, and it’s not converting enough of the opportunities it has created. The defense has been great. It’s 15th in success rate on defense and 20th in red zone touchdown rate. It’s doing its job wholeheartedly, it’s just not getting enough from the offense.
What has been the most telling statistic for you when you look at Missouri?
It all comes down to doing your quarterback favors and him doing himself favors, too. The third-down defense is really good. The third-down offense is terrible, and a lot of that has to do with the distances involved. (The Tigers’) average third down on offense is 8.1 (yards to go), which is in the bottom 20, but on defense, they’re creating similar third-and-longs.
From a big-play perspective, they’re doing their part. They’re creating field-position advantages more often than not because the special teams unit is still pretty good. They just cannot stay ahead of the chains offensively. With Nate Peat taking charge, it feels like Missouri is heading in the right direction from a rushing standpoint, but it seems like it has to commit extra resources to running the ball, blocking and everything else. However, that’s not really doing the passing game any (favors).
What’s your read on Missouri’s quarterback situation, and what is the path forward?
Heading into the year, I’d say the two main goals for Missouri (were) figuring out your defensive coordinator lineage — Blake is the third defensive coordinator in three years; can you get on track in that regard? — and the other one was, you’re an offensive coach and you’re on your third starting quarterback to start the season in three years, and you haven’t found your answer there yet. Just lay out a future from a quarterback perspective. Making a bowl is important, but if you do those things, you’ll probably be able to squeeze out another bowl bid, look forward to 2023 and start to piece together some optimism.
The defensive part of that the Tigers have absolutely done; it has almost been a worst-case scenario with Brady Cook because he hasn’t been horrible. He’s clearly not absolutely the guy, but he has also shown just enough flashes. It has put things in a limbo, and I don’t know the best way forward. Obviously, everyone is going to yell for Sam Horn because he’s the four-star backup, but how you handle that situation, the only way Cook is going to become the guy is if you give him extra time, but you don’t have a ton of extra time to give him. I don’t think there’s a clear path forward, but I think it will be interesting to see what Drinkwitz chooses to do.
With that being the case, do you see Missouri getting to 6-6 and bowl eligibility this year?
From a numbers standpoint with my SP+ ratings, there’s a one-in-three chance the Tigers are getting to 6-6 and a 39% chance at finishing 5-7. Other than Tennessee, there’s absolutely not an unbeatable team in these last six games. (Missouri fans) are going to be able to convince themselves in five of the last six games that the Tigers have a shot. Kentucky’s defense might render that moot, you’re going to have to create some turnovers and get a couple of bounces to beat them, but the other four teams are extremely beatable.
Vanderbilt and New Mexico State have to be wins, obviously. Missouri, with all its issues, still (has) to be able to move the ball against Vanderbilt and get enough points, which they probably will. After that, Missouri is roughly touchdown underdogs against both South Carolina and Kentucky. With Arkansas struggling, that game seems a lot closer now. You have to win two out of those three. If they pulled out the Auburn game, they’re looking fine right now, but now you have to get one back.
How would you assess Drinkwitz’s overall tenure at Missouri after his first 2½ seasons?
It’s hard, because so much of it comes down to whether you have your quarterback, especially because (Drinkwitz) was hired on what he did offensively. He wasn’t sure whether he had his quarterback, because he went after JT Daniels and other transfers last year. He knew that position needed reinforcement and he’s trying to make the best of what he has.
The Tigers are struggling in close games right now, but they were great in close games his first year. They’re struggling offensively right now, but they were good offensively last year — for the most part. Defensively, they were horrible last year but they’re good this year. You’ve seen everything you need to see, but Missouri hasn’t been able to put everything together consistently yet. If Drinkwitz keeps the roster together and then figures out how to improve at the quarterback position next year, things will go from there. Their schedule is a lot easier, and you have a chance at a fast start, but the quarterback position is the most important, and he hasn’t nailed that position yet.
After all the hype in the preseason, how would you assess Burden’s time in Columbia so far?
I don’t want to put it all on (Brady) Cook for Burden’s struggles. Burden has plenty to learn from a route-running perspective and everything else. Once the ball is in his hands, it’s really fun to watch, but he has development to do as well. What we have seen from Dominic Lovett this year, if we see the same development from Burden next year, suddenly your quarterback has a lot more margin for error if he’s got two Lovetts out there running routes. Burden’s agility and playmaking is obviously impressive, but as a receiver he still has plenty of room to develop as well.
How would you grade Missouri at the halfway point of the season? How could it rise or fall in the remaining weeks?
I would give Missouri a C+ — an A on defense and a D on offense at the moment. I’m sure Drinkwitz would give a similar grade. Win the two extremely winnable games and win one more. If you finish 5-7 but you have clearly improved offensively down the stretch, it’s still not enough, but you’re getting there.
This entire season was about painting a picture that’s optimistic for 2023. A bowl makes that easier, but making a bowl last year and losing to Army didn’t do a whole lot for the program. I’d like to say you can build optimism, even if you finish 5-7, but it all depends on offense, which means it all depends on the quarterback.