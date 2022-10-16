Just like that, Missouri football is through the first half of its 2022 schedule. The Tigers sit at 2-4 (0-3 Southeastern Conference) heading into their bye, with a Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on the docket this upcoming Saturday.
Missouri’s past three losses are by a combined margin of 14 points, but close defeats still go down in the loss column, and the Tigers must find another four wins to qualify for a bowl game.
With Missouri off this weekend and six SEC games remaining, here are five storylines Tigers fans are left to digest, from a much-improved defense to a wide receiver having his breakout campaign.
Missouri’s defense is legit
The best storyline of Missouri’s season so far is its defense, which continues to impress every weekend.
Last season, the Tigers gave up 33 points a game under Steve Wilks. This year, under first year defensive coordinator Blake Baker, they have given up 24 points a game. Through six games, Missouri has forced three fumbles, tallied eight interceptions and sacked the quarterback 13 times.
Baker’s defense has impressed beyond the box score. Against Kansas State, it held the Wildcats at bay for multiple possessions as the offense continued to turn the ball over in the third quarter. It allowed just three second-half points to Auburn and frustrated Florida in the first half of last weekend’s game, holding the Gators to 65 total yards of offense in the opening 30 minutes.
The defense’s best performance of the season, though, came against Georgia. It won the turnover battle 2-0, made several bone-crunching tackles and flew all over the field, frustrating Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs’ offense all night long.
“I don’t mean this in an arrogant way, but I don’t think Georgia has played a defense like us,” Baker said after Missouri’s narrow defeat. “The film doesn’t lie, and I think we were the most physical defense they have seen up to that point.”
Following each solid defensive performance, there continues to be skepticism and a little bit of hesitancy, a product of past seasons. When will the Tigers defense fall back to earth? Currently, there are no signs of Baker’s unit doing so. Each week, it shows up and has earned the benefit of the doubt. How the defense continues to evolve over the next half of Missouri’s season is one of the main storylines for fans to follow going forward.
Transfers are making a difference
Joseph Charleston, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Williams, Jayden Jernigan, Dreyden Norwood, Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader: What do those players have in common? They all transferred to Missouri last offseason and have contributed immediately.
Hopper and Charleston are two of Missouri’s three leading tacklers, while Schrader and Peat have combined for more than 600 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Williams and Jernigan have proved formidable in the trenches, while Norwood has been solid at cornerback. Marcus Clarke, who joined the Tigers from Miami following the start of the season, could be added to this list soon.
Drinkwitz and his staff have found much success in the transfer portal, something Missouri fans are beginning to see the fruits of this season.
Is this Dominic Lovett’s breakout campaign?
The answer to this question, at least through the first six weeks, is a resounding “Yes.” Dominic Lovett currently sits second in the SEC in receiving yards with 499 and has a pair of long touchdown receptions to match.
While Lovett’s touchdown total doesn’t stand out, he has stepped up when called upon this season, with several important catches in key moments. At Auburn, his acrobatic 39-yard reception put Missouri in position to at least attempt a game-winning field goal.
A week later against Georgia, Lovett made several receptions on scramble-drill plays and was the best player on the field (six receptions for 84 yards) before suffering an ankle injury, which sidelined him for the second half.
In a receiver room loaded with talent, Lovett has stood out above his peers. Brady Cook’s No. 1 target through the first half of the season, the sophomore continues to rise to the occasion week after week.
The Tigers continue to search for offensive consistency
While Missouri’s defense has played consistently well this season, the offense looks considerably more streaky, costing the Tigers multiple wins.
Against Kansas State, it mustered a single touchdown, which came on the final play of a 40-12 defeat. At Auburn, it failed to score a single point in the second half and overtime as the Tigers went on to lose 17-14. The next weekend, after a red-hot start against Georgia in which Missouri took a 13-0 lead, the offense faded down the stretch as the Bulldogs came back to win 26-22.
“We need to start faster in general, but we need to be better at execution,” Schrader saidn Oct. 5 when asked where the offense needs to improve. “We need to be able to execute on third downs and get our defense off the field, especially in close games.”
The offense hasn’t been all bad this season. Peat (379 yards, two touchdowns) and Schrader (278 yards, four touchdowns) have already pieced together impressive seasons, while Lovett’s production speaks for itself. The problem is that it hasn’t put together a full 60-minute performance in a game of consequence yet.
Cook’s two interceptions Oct. 8 at Florida both gave the Gators a free seven points and cost the Tigers a field goal opportunity. With the ball in his hands and the game on the line three straight weeks now, Cook has yet to orchestrate a clutch scoring drive when Missouri needed a touchdown.
Each weekend there seems to be flashes from the Tigers’ offense, but it hasn’t been enough to pull out a win against an SEC opponent. If Missouri can assemble a solid offensive day to complement its defense, more than three wins from the back half of its schedule is possible. Right now though, it has to prove capable of putting in such a performance.
How should Missouri fans realistically feel?
Perhaps this is the most difficult question to answer after the first half of the season. On one hand, the defense has been nothing short of impressive and the Tigers could be 5-1 had a few bounces gone their way in the past three narrow defeats. A program-defining win against Georgia was on the table for over 50 minutes.
That hope makes reality, a 2-4 record heading into Homecoming, more frustrating for many Tigers fans to stomach. Ideally, Missouri finds a way to win one of those games, but it didn’t. It’s putting itself in big deficits to begin games (20-3 against Kansas State, 14-0 against Auburn, 10-0 against Florida) and fades too quickly down the stretch.
There are the offensive question marks mentioned above and the Tigers simply can’t find a way to win away from Memorial Stadium. They can legitimately go 0-5 on the road with trips to South Carolina and Tennessee remaining.
The way fans feel following the season may come down to whether or not the Tigers salvage the season with a bowl game. They need four more wins and have games against Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, New Mexico State and Arkansas remaining. Missouri has showcased growth, especially defensively, but needs to start turning growth into wins to help fans feel a little better heading into the offseason.