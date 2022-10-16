Blake Baker looks out to the field (copy)

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker looks out to the field Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Baker’s defense has been an impressive unit for the Tigers so far this season.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Just like that, Missouri football is through the first half of its 2022 schedule. The Tigers sit at 2-4 (0-3 Southeastern Conference) heading into their bye, with a Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on the docket this upcoming Saturday.

Missouri’s past three losses are by a combined margin of 14 points, but close defeats still go down in the loss column, and the Tigers must find another four wins to qualify for a bowl game.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

