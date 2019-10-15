The walk-on started hearing teammates call out his name on the Missouri sideline.
The Tigers were on offense. Cade Musser was confused. The redshirt freshman knew one thing for sure.
“Uh, I’m not about to go in on offense,” he said to no one in particular.
A teammate — Musser doesn’t even remember who it was — responded.
“You’re about to go in!”
“About to go in?”
“Yeah, on the next punt!”
Musser’s heart skipped a beat. Senior Johnathon Johnson, filling in for an injured Richaud Floyd, had muffed the first punt of the game, and Ole Miss had turned the mistake into a 7-0 lead. Could Musser be the next man up? That was the rumor that was spreading down the sideline.
Musser had played against small opponents like Southeast Missouri State but never in a Southeastern Conference game — and on Homecoming at that. He found kick return coach Cornell Ford, who told Musser that was about to change.
“There was a lot of anticipation for me, just waiting to go out there,” he said. “That’s definitely the worst part.”
Missouri has found a backup return man it can trust in Musser, an unlikely candidate to be next in line behind the experience of redshirt seniors Floyd and Johnson.
But Floyd suffered a hamstring injury against Troy, forcing Missouri to experiment against Ole Miss Saturday. Johnson, despite playing well as a receiver, struggled on special teams. Along with the fumbled punt, he misread a kickoff and mistakenly took a knee, downing the ball at the 1-yard line.
“That was on me,” Johnson said. “It took a funny bounce. I thought it was going into the end zone.”
Floyd might be back this weekend for Missouri’s (5-1, 2-0 SEC) conference matchup at Vanderbilt, coach Barry Odom said. Floyd was listed second among punt returners on this week’s depth chart ... behind Musser.
“(Floyd) looked better than expected today in practice,” Odom said. “We’ll see how he responds tomorrow after having some activity today. I would say he looked pretty promising.”
Before Ole Miss, Musser’s punt returns against smaller opponents all ended in fair catches. So when his name was called for an opportunity on the biggest stage of his career, he walked onto the field telling himself he just had to return the punt, no matter what.
“I try to make smart decisions when I can, just take what they give, but I hadn’t had a return all year,” Musser said. “So I was definitely itching to finally have some room to try to get a return in.”
And return it he did, picking up 9 yards after the catch before being tackled. That would be his only run-back — he made fair catches the rest of the game — but Odom and the coaching staff were perfectly content with that.
“I trust him being out there securing the ball. The goal in that unit is to make sure we secure the ball, and then after that if we can get a first down for our offense, that’s a bonus,” Odom said.
Johnson, who’s not on this week’s depth chart to return punts, has taken time to evaluate his miscues. He was still happy to see Musser get a chance and succeed against Ole Miss.
“I’m always excited for someone to get back there and pick us up, because we can’t let one play affect the whole team,” Johnson said. “Somebody else has got to try and go pick us up. If you don’t know about (Musser), you’ve got to learn about him. Cade never talks that much, but when you see him play you’re like, ‘Who is that?’”
That’s what most of Memorial Stadium was thinking Saturday. But for Musser, even a 9-yard return at this point in his career was a big moment. He knows Floyd could be ready to go on Saturday, but the walk-on is ready should his number be called again.
“My mom said she was about to be in tears when she saw me run out there,” Musser said. “Hopefully I get some more memories from the game coming up.”