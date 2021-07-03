For the second time in as many days, Missouri football's Class of 2022 was boosted by a four-star recruit.
Deshawn Woods, an offensive lineman out of Omaha, Nebraska, where he is the top-ranked player in his class, announced Saturday via Twitter that he is committing to the Tigers. He opted for MU over Arizona State.
"It really just felt like it came down to how I felt about both of them," Woods said in a video posted on the Omaha World-Herald's YouTube page. "I just felt like one was meant for me, and one was just a place to be to have the college experience, and one was where I actually needed to be at."
The announcement came less than 24 hours after MU landed the nation's 10th-ranked running back, Tavorus Jones. He announced his commitment in an Instagram post Friday evening.
Jones, a four-star running back from Burges High School in El Paso, Texas, visited the school June 25.
Jones picked up a Texas hat in his video before being handed one from Missouri and confirming his commitment to the Tigers. Jones had offers from 23 Power 5 schools.
Jones and Woods became Missouri's fifth and sixth four-star signings, respectively, in its 2022 class. According to Rivals, it now has the 13th-ranked recruiting class in the nation.
Woods, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, is the 19th-ranked O-Lineman in the nation and the 162nd-ranked overall player in his class, per Rivals. He is Missouri's third top-200 pickup in the class after quarterback Sam Horn (No. 84) and Jones (No. 135).
Missouri assistant and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson played an important role in Woods' decision.
"I believe, for me to succeed, the best person for me is Coach Johnson," Woods said in the YouTube video. "He is gonna be able to develop me and build me how I need to be built."