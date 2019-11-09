ATHENS, Ga. — As the red lights flashed, the stands rattled and the crowd booed, Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell decided to try and find familiar in a place filled with different and hostility.
With kickoff approaching, he looked to a connection that lived for years on Arkansas football fields. A relationship that began in eighth grade and eventually helped Powell win two state championships at Fayetteville High School.
Moments after jogging onto the field, he grabbed a swig of water then his friend, Barrett Banister.
Darkness swarmed Dooley Field in all spots that weren’t dimly lit by the hue of red lights glimmering above in Sanford Stadium. In this moment in which the crowd noise seemed to increase by the second, Powell was playing catch with his buddy from home. The guy Powell has known since preschool.
Throwing passes is part of every quarterback’s warmup routine, but in this moment, the fact Powell was throwing the ball to Banister, specifically, may have been more crucial than ever.
“Just go be you,” Banister told him after they played catch. “Don’t try to be somebody else.”
Powell was about to take on a task of the likes he never saw in high school with Banister. Not even close.
Powell, Missouri’s backup quarterback, was about to start his first game in one of the Southeastern Conference’s top venues against No. 6 Georgia.
It was a stage that proved too big for Powell and the sputtering Missouri offense. The Tigers failed to score any points and put together only 198 yards of offense in a 27-0 loss Saturday to the Bulldogs, the fewest since Oct. 7, 2015.
Facing Georgia at home would have been difficult enough for starter Kelly Bryant, who missed the game with a lingering hamstring injury suffered against Kentucky. He’s started in his fair share of big venues and moments. See his national championship victory from his time at Clemson.
So, it’s not a shock Powell had issues.
But Powell certainly could have played better, despite the adverse circumstances.
From the start, he underwhelmed. Powell struggled to move the offense at all in the first quarter. The Tigers went three-and-out on all three of their first-quarter drives. Then, on the second drive, Powell almost threw an interception.
He finally got that the first first down to Banister early in the second quarter, but that drive didn’t produce anything close to points. He rounded out the drive with two incompletions and a run that fell just short of the first down.
Midway through the second quarter, Powell and the offense began to click. He completed two passes to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and one to receiver Kam Scott, and Missouri looked as if it would emerge with at least a field goal. The Tigers sat four yards away from the red zone.
Then, Powell forced a throw.
With the success in targeting Okwuegbunam earlier in the drive, Powell tried again on second down. He threw into tight double coverage, and Georgia’s Richard LeCounte emerged with the ball.
That zapped the drive and, as it turned out, any chance Missouri had of some kind of upset. Powell and the Tigers never moved the ball like that drive again.
The failures of the offense didn’t fall completely on Powell. The offense line could have blocked better at times. His receivers also didn’t make catches on well-thrown Powell passes. Scott couldn’t collect one of Powell’s best throws of the game down the sideline late in the second quarter. Scott may have run for a touchdown on that play, changing the trajectory of the game.
But he didn’t. And Powell never put together a pass as well-placed as that one the rest of the game.
“Just seemed like every time we got a drive going, something would happen,” Powell said. “I put a lot of that on me. I’ve got to be a lot better.”
Powell, who said he found out he would be starting Wednesday, finished the day having completed 10 of 22 passes for 84 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
True freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak replaced him early in the fourth quarter and moved the ball efficiently. He finished with eight completions on 12 attempts for 64 yards on two drives.
Missouri coach Barry Odom said he is certain the Tigers will get Bryant back and ready to go, but Odom didn’t specify when. The health of Bryant’s hamstring will determine that timetable. He did, however, warmup and stand on the sidelines in pads during the entire game.
If Bryant returns for the Florida game next week, that will cap Powell’s starting streak at one. If Bryant can’t go, Powell may very well start another game. Or, maybe just maybe, Bazelak gets a shot.
Either way, after wrapping up his press conference, Odom made sure to pull Powell aside before he could talk with reporters. Odom pulled Powell close, gave him a hug and whispered in his ear, thanking Powell for his efforts.
That message?
“That we just love each other,” Powell said. “He said I did a good job and that I did some really good things.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, those good things were much more rare than those bad moments.
The Tigers walk away from Sanford Stadium on a three-game losing streak, in part, because of that dichotomy.