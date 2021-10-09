Missouri spent its week peddling change. In the end, it was a familiar face that ruled.
Tyler Badie was fed the ball play after play — and for good reason. He caused North Texas damage early and irreparably.
Missouri crawled out of the abyss to beat North Texas 48-35 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, pushing the Tigers back to .500 and, more importantly, keeping the ship from capsizing.
A week after a humiliating loss to Tennessee, word from the Missouri camp was that the depth chart had left the building, not far behind fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin. It was like fall camp again, coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. No starting roles were set in stone.
But perhaps one was.
In all likelihood, Badie never had to win his starting job during the week. There’s a pretty obvious reason.
The running back has had the team on his back for much of the season. He had the Mean Green’s defense on a string, racking up 226 yards of total offense — just less than half of Missouri’s total output.
“I know my goal is to be the best running back in this conference, in the NCAA, period,” Badie said. ... “It’s not all about me, but I also have to have my personal goals.
After a Kris Abrams-Draine pick on North Texas’ third play of the game, MU quarterback Connor Bazelak and the star running back combined three times in a four-play drive to get the Tigers on the board.
That was just the appetizer.
Badie’s 52-yard touchdown run up the middle midway through the second half was the main course. There was hardly a defender in sight as he powered through to put Missouri 21 points ahead and effectively out of sight.
“He’s probably the least talked-about great player in the country right now,” Drinkwitz said. “Guy’s playing at an extremely high level: 200 yards rushing, three touchdowns. ... He’s really competing hard and he’s a special player, and we really need him.”
Toward the end of the first quarter, Bazelak and Badie combined through the air to add one to the running back’s receiving-touchdown total.
Bazelak rolled to his right under pressure on third down from the 3-yard line. Badie mirrored his run just ahead of him, planted his feet, hauled in Bazelak’s across-the-body pass and toppled out of bounds beside the right pylon for his second score of the day.
“Really, i just didn’t know where I was at,” Badie said of the touchdown. “I talked to Connor after, and I was like, ‘Did you know where I was at?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was confused, ‘cause I was just running out there, and I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure I’m running out of bounds,’ so I just put my legs together and (hoped) I was in bounds, so that worked out perfectly for me.”
It was an afternoon of relative redemption for Bazelak, too. Tennessee’s fast start appeared to rattle him in Week 5. Where the starting quarterback kept Missouri in contention against Boston College and Kentucky, he couldn’t against the Vols.
The numbers weren’t earth-shattering against the Mean Green. With Badie running amok, they didn’t need to be. Bazelak had a 21-for-32 performance, throwing for 160 yards. The plays that he did make, however, were worth the entrance fee.
When North Texas pulled it back to a one-score game early in the second quarter, Bazelak responded with an eight-play, 3:18 drive, culminating in a 41-yard deep ball straight into the end zone for a JJ Hester score.
The Tigers’ scoring was completed by a pick six — Missouri’s first in the Steve Wilks era — by freshman defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo. Dawson Downing rushed one in from 60 yards with less than four minutes of game time to put the matchup to bed.
The Tigers (3-3) also needed a stronger defensive showing to match their offensive prowess after the holes in the defensive line against Tennessee were as wide as the eyes watching them.
Two potential big gains were cut out by Abrams-Draine, as the wide-receiver-turned-cornerback finished with two takeaways. The first came right out of the gate. The second would have been North Texas’ longest gain of the day.
Akayleb Evans forced a fumble out of the hands of Isaiah Thompson following a 29-yard completion. Abrams-Draine pounced on the bouncing ball.
Missouri managed to stop the bleeding, but hasn’t yet sterilized the wound.
Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune found wide open receivers four times, some the result of of blown coverage.
Running back DeAndre Torrey caught one for 35 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter, and Damon Ward Jr., Roderic Burns and Jason Pirtle added touchdown catches of 77, 52 and 22 yards, respectively, in the fourth.
Torrey had two touchdowns, also running one in from 4 yards out to put North Texas on the board in the second quarter. But he only managed 85 yards rushing — the most of any North Texas player — as Missouri held the opposition’s leading rusher to fewer than 100 yards for just the second time this season.
“There was just a response,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said of the defensive line and new coach Al Davis. “I don’t know if there was new calls or anything. There really wasn’t any new calls. It was just execution and focusing on the details.”
But all said and done, it was the Tyler Badie show.
Again.
“He’s got a bigger heart than I knew,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s got a big heart. And he loves this football team. He loves Mizzou. He loves competing. He’s playing at a high level, and he knew we needed a spark. And that sucker is gritty, and he’s a really good football player.”