If it rains on Missouri and South Carolina playing football Saturday afternoon, would it be tragic irony, or poetic justice?
Whichever it is, a rainy day isn't out of the picture. Saturday thunderstorms have been in the forecast for Columbia all week ahead of the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener against the Gamecocks, which is set to kick off 3 p.m. CST at Faurot Field.
Rain was projected to start overnight Friday into Saturday, and to continue throughout the entire weekend. But as of late Saturday morning, the bad weather was holding off, sparing morning tailgates.
But according to the National Weather Service, there is an increasing chance of rain throughout the afternoon. The likelihood ranges between 48% and 55% from noon to 3 p.m. Only after 6 p.m. — around when the game should be ending — will that percentage drop well below 40.
The radar shows scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.
Bad rain helped send the Tigers to a wet, sloppy loss against South Carolina last year. The storm in Columbia, South Carolina, began after halftime and led to a comedy of errors from Missouri, which blew a 10-point lead and lost 37-35. There were multiple weather delays in that game, including a 76-minute stoppage in the fourth quarter.
"That kind of helped (South Carolina) set back up and get back in the game," receiver Johnathon Johnson said. "That was a big part of their win.”
"Bring an umbrella," MU coach Barry Odom said Tuesday when asked what he learned.
Odom said the Tigers have taken measures at practice to prepare for the potential impact weather can have on a game. Missouri runs wet-football drills on Thursdays to combat the elements, aided by five-gallon buckets of water.
Odom also said there were a couple of rainy days during fall camp that allowed the team to practice more naturally in bad conditions.
The last time it rained on a Missouri home game was the 2018 regular season finale, when the Tigers beat Arkansas 38-0. The announced attendance for that game was 52,482, but the rain clearly had an effect on actual attendance, which previous Missourian reporting showed was less than half the announced total.