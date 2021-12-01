Missouri running back Tyler Badie was selected to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the SEC announced Wednesday. 

Badie is currently pursuing a master's in positive coaching and athletic administration after graduating in spring 2021 with a bachelor's degree in sport management. 

The senior has totaled nearly 150 hours of community service in his time at MU with activities like Mizzou Impact, freshmen move-in and the Susan G. Komen Race — an education and fundraising event for breast cancer research. 

Badie was also named to the 2021 AFCA Good Works Team and is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award. 

Other honorees include Arkansas long snapper Jordan Silver, who's from Branson, Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter and Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri football beat reporter Studying print & digital sports journalism Reach me at emily.leiker15@gmail.com, on Twitter @emleiker or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you