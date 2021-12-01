Missouri running back Tyler Badie was selected to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the SEC announced Wednesday.
Badie is currently pursuing a master's in positive coaching and athletic administration after graduating in spring 2021 with a bachelor's degree in sport management.
The senior has totaled nearly 150 hours of community service in his time at MU with activities like Mizzou Impact, freshmen move-in and the Susan G. Komen Race — an education and fundraising event for breast cancer research.
Badie was also named to the 2021 AFCA Good Works Team and is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.
Other honorees include Arkansas long snapper Jordan Silver, who's from Branson, Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter and Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler.