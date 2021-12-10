Missouri running back Tyler Badie and kicker Harrison Mevis were included on All-America teams that were announced Thursday and Friday.
Badie made the Walter Camp Football Foundation second team and CBS Sports/247 Sports' All America second team.
He's MU's first All-American running back since Devin West in 1998.
He set a new school record for single-season rushing yards with 1,604.
Mevis made the Football Writers Association of America second team.
He's only the second MU kicker to earn All America honors.
He is tied for the lead among primary field-goal kickers in the FBS with 24 points.