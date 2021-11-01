Missouri football running back Tyler Badie was named SEC co-offensive player of the week, and kicker Harrison Mevis was named SEC special teams player of the week per a news release Monday.
Badie recorded multiple career highs against Vanderbilt on Saturday. He carried the ball 31 times, rushed for 254 yards and recorded 294 all-purpose yards — all personal bests en route to a two-touchdown game.
The running back shared the honor with Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.
Mevis is one of five kickers in the FBS who has still not missed a field goal or extra-point attempt. He converted from 32, 46 and 52 yards against the Commodores, and made all four of his PATs.