Missouri running back Tyler Badie is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, the program confirmed Wednesday.
Badie, who MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz has referred to as the “least-talked about great player in the country,” is the only Southeastern Conference RB in the group of 10. He leads the SEC in rushing attempts (200), total rushing yards (1,239) and yards per game (123.9). In all three categories, he also ranks in the top 20 nationally.
Against Central Michigan, North Texas, Vanderbilt and South Carolina, Badie rushed for over 200 yards, the only player in the nation to do so in four games and just the third SEC player to accomplish the feat since 2000.
The senior has also had his fair share of receiving yards. Badie has the fourth-most receptions by running backs in the Football Subdivision and an all-purpose 1,581 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Doak Walker Award has been awarded to college football’s top running back every year since 1990. The award’s National Selection Committee consisting of sports media members and former All-American and NFL All-Pro players selects the winner.
Evans accepts Senior Bowl invite
Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans will appear in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Feb. 2022. He is the first Tiger to accept an invitation to this year’s bowl.
Evans has 25 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and six pass breakups this season. The senior played at Tulsa from 2017-20.