Another day, another All-American award for Tyler Badie.
The Missouri running back can’t seem to go more than a day without collecting another national honor. Badie was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American first team Thursday.
Badie is joined by the likes of Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.
The announcement was made nearly a month after Badie was awarded CoSIDA Academic All-District honors alongside wide receiver Barrett Banister.
According to a news release from Nov. 18, the running back graduated with a degree in sports management and a GPA of 3.83. He’s currently pursuing a master’s in athletic administration and positive coaching.
Jeffcoat to return to Tigers next season
Trajan Jeffcoat announced on Twitter that he is returning for at least one more season in Columbia.
The defensive end, listed at 6-foot-4 and 276 pounds, has two years of eligibility remaining.
The redshirt junior was named to the All-SEC preseason second team, but he struggled to live up to the lofty expectations in the first half of Missouri’s season.
As Missouri’s struggling defensive line began to show improvement in the second half of the season, so did Jeffcoat.
He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after Missouri’s 24-23 overtime win against Florida. He managed 3½ tackles for loss and one sack against the Gators.
One week earlier, he recovered a fumble in the end zone during the third quarter of Missouri’s 31-28 win against South Carolina.
Now, the Tigers are set to get at least one more season from the 2020 Associated Press All-SEC first team honoree.
Hansford finds new home at USF
Defensive end Jatorian Hansford will continue his college career at South Florida, after transferring from Missouri after four seasons in Columbia.
He announced the move in a Tweet on Thursday.
Hansford wasn’t in the portal long. It was announced that he was searching for a new school Dec. 2.
In nine games this season, Hansford recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss.