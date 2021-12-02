Tyler Badie was named Southeastern Conference Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the SEC announced Thursday.
Additionally, Badie was one of five unanimous selections for the USA Today Network’s All-SEC team. Alabama WR Jameson Williams, Kentucky O-lineman Darian Kinnard, Georgia D-lineman Jordan Davis and Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. were also chosen unanimously.
The Missouri running back finished with a single-season record for rushing yards (1,604) and 14 touchdowns. He is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree while also being on the 2021 SEC Football Community Service Team and a Doak Walker Award finalist.
MU center Mike Maetti and kicker Harrison Mevis also made the USAT All-SEC team. Maetti started 55 games in his career, and Mevis was a two-time SEC Player of the Week in 2021, hitting 20 of 22 field goals this season.
Woods leaving for OC position at SMU
Missouri tight ends coach Casey Woods is leaving the program to become offensive coordinator at Southern Methodist University, according to a report by Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel.
Woods coached the Tigers and served as recruiting coordinator for two seasons. He previously served as TE coach at University of Alabama at Birmingham and Director of Player Personnel at Auburn.
The 2021 recruiting class that Woods led the charge in orchestrating is currently ranked No. 20 in the country according to Rivals.com.
SMU finished its regular season 8-4. Woods will replace Garrett Riley, who’s leaving the Mustangs to follow former head coach Sonny Dykes to Texas Christian University.
Davis shedding interim title, officially D-line coach
Al Davis will officially assume the defensive line coordinator position, Thamel also reported Thursday.
Davis was promoted to the position on an interim basis in early October after the firing of Jethro Franklin. The MU defensive line has seen significant improvement under his leadership, moving from the bottom of the NCAA’s rushing defense standings to No. 125 by the end of the regular season.
Under Davis’ leadership, the Tigers allowed an average of 172 rushing yards from opponents in seven games. Through the first five games of the season, they allowed an average of 306.8, including the 458 yards given up against Tennessee in Franklin’s last game as coach.
Hansford enters transfer portal
MU outside linebacker Jatorian Hansford entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday. He is the fifth Tiger to do so since Monday.
Hansford recorded 27 tackles and 4½ tackles for loss during his time at Missouri. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2018 and had offers from Wake Forest, UCF, Indiana among others. He is originally from Forsyth, Georgia.