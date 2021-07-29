Missouri running back Tyler Badie was named to watch lists for two honors Thursday: the Wuerffel Trophy for community service, and the Paul Hornung Award for college football's most versatile player.
The senior has accumulated almost 150 hours of service during his time at MU, according to a news release.
"Giving back is a family tradition and we live by the motto, ‘to whom much is given, much is required’, Badie said in the release. “When I give back, the smile on the other person's face and knowing I made an impact, inspires me and reminds me of why it's so essential.”
Badie rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 28 passes for 333 yards.
Former Tiger running back Larry Rountree III was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in March. With him gone, Badie will likely be Missouri's main option in the backfield in 2021.