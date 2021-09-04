Tyler Badie said before fall camp he had been “dying for this moment.” The senior was referring to the fact that he was Missouri’s starting running back after three years as a change-of-pace option.
After the game, he entered his press conference with bags of ice attached to each knee.
He had just run for 203 yards on 25 carries — both career highs — and got the kind of workhorse reps Larry Rountree III did last season. After an interception had the Tigers starting from their own 4-yard line in the third quarter, Badie got the ball on four consecutive plays, rushing for 35 yards to give Missouri some breathing room.
In the fourth quarter, Central Michigan had gotten within three points after trailing for the entire second half when five straight Badie carries picked up 50 yards. It set up Missouri’s game-sealing touchdown.
And by the end, he was tired.
“A lot of times it’s a little bit difficult,” he said. “I’m kind of taking it for granted, not having Larry here, but being the bell-horse back is kind of different. I gotta get used to it.”
It didn’t take long for him to have his first experience as the main back. On the second snap of the game, Badie took the handoff off the left tackle, slipped a tackle and darted into the end zone. One touch as the starter, one score.
One of the major questions for Badie entering the season was whether his 5-foot-9 body could handle increased usage. One game doesn’t answer that question, but it’s a start. He has some newfound ways of staying healthy, with stretching more being a main component.
“I lack a lot of flexibility, so just being stretched out, doing different things in my routine to get ready for games is just helping me out a lot lately,” he said.
Mixed bag on deep throws for MU
On the first play of the game, quarterback Connor Bazelak connected with D’ionte Smith deep down the middle of the field for a 63-yard gain. Deep throws were a point of emphasis for Bazelak in the offseason, and something Drinkwitz said preseason would need to improve for Missouri’s offense to take a step forward.
Vertical passing was a mixed bag after that, though. Freshman wideout Dominic Lovett twice got behind the defense but couldn’t haul in the throw. Smith was open for another potential big gain later, but Bazelak’s throw sailed out of his reach.
“Should have hit that one,” Bazelak said. “All the other ones were, I thought, pretty good.”
After one game, the personnel seems to be there on the receiving side for Missouri. Lovett was quiet but proved capable of — if nothing else — getting open. Tauskie Dove had a catch for 22 yards, and Keke Chism, who proved a year ago he could have an impact downfield, was almost nonexistent in stretching the field against the Chippewas.
Defense cuts down on chunk plays in second half
As Central Michigan’s offense jumped on Missouri early, it didn’t do so gradually. The Chippewas’ first play from scrimmage went for 12 yards; their second two each picked up 27.
CMU routinely gashed Missouri in the first half with six plays that picked up at least 15 yards. But the Tigers settled in, and the chunk plays subsided as the game went on. The second half had only two.
“It’s Week 1,” safety Martez Manuel said. “This is the first time we’ve played this new defense live. You saw that all over the country today and last week, everyone. First game, we’re gonna get in the film room, get it cleaned up. Once we got in for halftime, we were able to get stuff cleaned up that we couldn’t really on the field.”
Fans return to Memorial Stadium
Saturday’s announced attendance of 46,327 wouldn’t be particularly notable under normal circumstances, but the past 18 months in the world have been anything but normal. It was the first game at Faurot Field that allowed full capacity since 2019. As his fellow captains jogged back to the sideline after the coin toss, Manuel took a moment to soak in the new atmosphere, running toward the student section on the opposite side of the field and waving his arms.
“I love this so much,” he said. “I could just see the energy with it being a forecast, just seeing them out there, the students, the fans. It was so awesome. Being from Columbia, I just felt so much love and so many people behind me. I felt like I was untouchable out there.”