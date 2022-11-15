When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023.
Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this season and has drawn positive grades from Pro Football Focus in coverage. The Missouri City, Texas, native has missed two games this season due to a shoulder injury suffered against Auburn, but he has started each of the eight games he’s played.
“That’s a big-time get for us,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
However, defensive end Isaiah McGuire confirmed that he will declare for the NFL Draft once the season ends. Drinkwitz called McGuire, who has 11 sacks in the past two seasons, ihas established himself as Missouri’s most consistent defensive player.
“The next level was there for me, but that’s still in the distant future for me,” McGuire said. “I just wanted to finish out the season with my teammates.”
Furthermore, Drinkwitz said right tackle Hyrin White will apply for a medical redshirt, which he is confident will be granted. White’s return would help fill a hole on Missouri’s offensive line, which has struggled throughout much of this season without him.
White missed all of the 2020 season with an injury as well, but in 2021, he started 11 games and was a big reason why running back Tyler Badie had a historic rushing season . White was an honorable mention for PFF’s All-SEC team in 2021.
“It just never got to where we felt comfortable that he was gonna get enough reps,” Drinkwitz said regarding White’s efforts to return this season. “For us, that’s a huge opportunity to solidify our offensive line for next year and gives us another big-time offensive tackle.”
Among the 21 seniors being honored Saturday are running back Nate Peat, wide receivers Barrett Banister and Tauskie Dove, tight end Kibet Chepyator, offensive linemen Zeke Powell and Connor Wood, defensive ends DJ Coleman, Tyrone Hopper, Trajan Jeffcoat and McGuire, defensive tackle Darius Robinson and safety Martez Manuel.
“It’s an opportunity for us to acknowledge and show our appreciation to all our seniors for all that they have done for our program, whether they chose to be here for the last six months or they’ve been here for the last five to six years,” Drinkwitz said. “Or in Barrett’s case, his whole life.”
Peat, Dove, Jeffcoat, Robinson and Manuel all have eligibility remaining. Manuel has said multiple times that this will be his last season despite the option for a “COVID year,” while Robinson said Tuesday that he has not decided.
Drinkwitz was not asked about them, but there were several players missing from his list of seniors. Javon Foster, who has been mentioned on some NFL Draft boards and was named to the Senior Bowl watch list before the season, was not mentioned.
Neither was running back Cody Schrader, guard Xavier Delgado nor defensive linemen Realus George and Josh Landry.
Drinkwitz also said that it isn’t guaranteed that the 21 seniors honored this weekend will leave Missouri. Additionally, Drinkwitz did not say any juniors who are considering going to the NFL will be honored this week like Nick Bolton was in 2020, when it was clear he would play on Sundays in 2021.
When it comes to scholarship spots that come with decisions to stay or go, Drinkwitz said the Tigers currently have 14 high school commitments, which he hopes will be 16 by National Signing Day. Missouri has 18 scholarship spots available for 2023, which do not include the 14 projected to be filled by current high schoolers.
The NCAA’s Division I Council said that seniors who take the “COVID year” do not count against the scholarship limit.
“The long and short of it is I don’t know,” Drinkwitz said about which seniors could take the extra year. “There are a lot of guys on here who are confirmed with what their plans are and what they will be doing moving forward in the future, but there are still a handful that have decisions that need to be made.”
Drinkwitz said with the Arkansas game falling on Black Friday, Missouri wanted to honor its seniors with more students on campus.