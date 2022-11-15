When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023.

Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this season and has drawn positive grades from Pro Football Focus in coverage. The Missouri City, Texas, native has missed two games this season due to a shoulder injury suffered against Auburn, but he has started each of the eight games he’s played.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

