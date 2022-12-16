Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 1

Game Kyle Pinnell James Marshall Kenny Van Doren Adam Feiner Pete Bland Calum McAndrew Jack Soble Conor Langs Jack Knowlton Joel Boenitz Chris Blake
Bahamas: UAB (-11) vs. Miami (Ohio) in Nassau, Bahamas UAB Miami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio) UAB Miami (Ohio) UAB Miami (Ohio) UAB UAB UAB UAB
Cure: Troy (-1½) vs. UTSA in Orlando, Fla. UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA Troy UTSA Troy UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA
Fenway: Louisville (-2) vs. Cincinnati in Boston Cincinnati Cincinnati Louisville Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Louisville Louisville Cincinnati Cincinnati
Celebration: Jackson State (-14½) vs. North Carolina Central in Atlanta NC Central NC Central NC Central Jackson State NC Central Jackson State NC Central Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State NC Central
Las Vegas: Oregon State (-10) vs. Florida in Las Vegas Oregon State Oregon State Florida Florida Oregon State Oregon State Florida Oregon State Florida Oregon State Oregon State
LA: Fresno State (-3½) vs. Washington State in Inglewood, Calif. Washington State Fresno State Washington State Washington State Fresno State Fresno State Washington State Washington State Washington State Washington State Washington State
LendingTree: Southern Miss (-6) vs. Rice in Mobile, Ala. Rice Southern Miss Rice Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Rice Southern Miss Southern Miss Rice
New Mexico: BYU vs. SMU (-3½) in Albuquerque, N.M. SMU SMU SMU BYU BYU SMU SMU BYU BYU BYU BYU
Frisco: Boise State (-10½) vs. North Texas in Frisco, Texas Boise State Boise State Boise State Boise State North Texas North Texas North Texas Boise State Boise State Boise State Boise State
Myrtle Beach: UConn vs. Marshall (-10) in Conway, S.C. UConn UConn UConn UConn Marshall Marshall UConn Marshall UConn UConn UConn
Potato: San Jose State (-3½) vs. Eastern Michigan in Boise, Idaho San Jose State Eastern Michigan San Jose State San Jose State Eastern Michigan San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State Eastern Michigan San Jose State San Jose State
Boca Raton: Toledo (-5) vs. Liberty in Boca Raton, Fla. Toledo Liberty Toledo Liberty Toledo Toledo Toledo Liberty Liberty Liberty Toledo
Last week's results 4-8 7-5 4-8 4-8 5-7 5-7 6-6 7-5 6-6 3-9 3-9
Season's results 86-80-2 84-72-2 82-84-2 81-85-2 79-87-2 77-89-2 76-90-2 75-91-2 73-93-2 71-95-2 70-96-2

