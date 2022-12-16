Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 1
|Game
|Kyle Pinnell
|James Marshall
|Kenny Van Doren
|Adam Feiner
|Pete Bland
|Calum McAndrew
|Jack Soble
|Conor Langs
|Jack Knowlton
|Joel Boenitz
|Chris Blake
|Bahamas: UAB (-11) vs. Miami (Ohio) in Nassau, Bahamas
|UAB
|Miami (Ohio)
|Miami (Ohio)
|UAB
|Miami (Ohio)
|UAB
|Miami (Ohio)
|UAB
|UAB
|UAB
|UAB
|Cure: Troy (-1½) vs. UTSA in Orlando, Fla.
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Troy
|UTSA
|Troy
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Fenway: Louisville (-2) vs. Cincinnati in Boston
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Celebration: Jackson State (-14½) vs. North Carolina Central in Atlanta
|NC Central
|NC Central
|NC Central
|Jackson State
|NC Central
|Jackson State
|NC Central
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|NC Central
|Las Vegas: Oregon State (-10) vs. Florida in Las Vegas
|Oregon State
|Oregon State
|Florida
|Florida
|Oregon State
|Oregon State
|Florida
|Oregon State
|Florida
|Oregon State
|Oregon State
|LA: Fresno State (-3½) vs. Washington State in Inglewood, Calif.
|Washington State
|Fresno State
|Washington State
|Washington State
|Fresno State
|Fresno State
|Washington State
|Washington State
|Washington State
|Washington State
|Washington State
|LendingTree: Southern Miss (-6) vs. Rice in Mobile, Ala.
|Rice
|Southern Miss
|Rice
|Southern Miss
|Southern Miss
|Southern Miss
|Southern Miss
|Rice
|Southern Miss
|Southern Miss
|Rice
|New Mexico: BYU vs. SMU (-3½) in Albuquerque, N.M.
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|BYU
|BYU
|SMU
|SMU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|Frisco: Boise State (-10½) vs. North Texas in Frisco, Texas
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|North Texas
|North Texas
|North Texas
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Myrtle Beach: UConn vs. Marshall (-10) in Conway, S.C.
|UConn
|UConn
|UConn
|UConn
|Marshall
|Marshall
|UConn
|Marshall
|UConn
|UConn
|UConn
|Potato: San Jose State (-3½) vs. Eastern Michigan in Boise, Idaho
|San Jose State
|Eastern Michigan
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|Eastern Michigan
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|Eastern Michigan
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|Boca Raton: Toledo (-5) vs. Liberty in Boca Raton, Fla.
|Toledo
|Liberty
|Toledo
|Liberty
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Liberty
|Liberty
|Liberty
|Toledo
|Last week's results
|4-8
|7-5
|4-8
|4-8
|5-7
|5-7
|6-6
|7-5
|6-6
|3-9
|3-9
|Season's results
|86-80-2
|84-72-2
|82-84-2
|81-85-2
|79-87-2
|77-89-2
|76-90-2
|75-91-2
|73-93-2
|71-95-2
|70-96-2
