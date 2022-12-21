Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 2
|Game
|James Marshall
|Pete Bland
|Kyle Pinnell
|Kenny Van Doren
|Adam Feiner
|Calum McAndrew
|Jack Soble
|Conor Langs
|Jack Knowlton
|Joel Boenitz
|Chris Blake
|Gasparilla: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-1) in Tampa, Fla.
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Missouri
|Wake Forest
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Wake Forest
|New Orleans: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-4) in New Orleans
|Western Kentucky
|Western Kentucky
|Western Kentucky
|Western Kentucky
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|Western Kentucky
|Western Kentucky
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|Armed Forces: Baylor (-4) vs. Air Force in Fort Worth, Texas
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Air Force
|Air Force
|Baylor
|Independence: Louisiana vs. Houston (-7) in Shreveport, La.
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Louisiana
|Houston
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Louisiana
|Hawaii: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State (-7) in Honolulu
|San Diego State
|Middle Tennessee
|San Diego State
|Middle Tennessee
|San Diego State
|Saan Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|Middle Tennessee
|Middle Tennessee
|San Diego State
|Quick Lane: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-3½) in Detroit
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico Staate
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|Camellia: Georgia Southern (-3½) vs. Buffalo in Montgomery, Ala.
|Buffalo
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Buffalo
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Georgia Southern
|Buffalo
|First Responder: Memphis (-7½) vs. Utah State in Dallas
|Memphis
|Utah State
|Utah State
|Utah State
|Utah State
|Utah State
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Utah State
|Utah State
|Utah State
|Birmingham: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-7½) in Birmingham, Ala.
|Coastal Carolina
|East Carolina
|East Carolina
|East Carolina
|East Carolina
|East Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Guaranteed Rate: Wisconsin (-3½) vs. Oklahoma State in Phoenix
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Oklahoma State
|Wisconsin
|Military: UCF vs. Duke (-3) in Annapolis, Md.
|UCF
|Duke
|Duke
|UCF
|UCF
|Duke
|UCF
|Duke
|UCF
|Duke
|UCF
|Liberty: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-3) in Memphis, Tenn.
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Holiday: Oregon (-14½) vs. North Carolina in San Diego
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|Oregon
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|North Carolina
|Oregon
|Texas: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-3½) in Houston
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Texas Tech
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Texas Tech
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Texas Tech
|Ole Miss
|Last week's results
|7-5
|10-2
|2-10
|3-9
|3-9
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|4-8
|3-9
|Season's results
|91-87-2
|89-89-2
|88-90-2
|85-93-2
|84-94-2
|82-96-2
|81-97-2
|80-98-2
|78-100-2
|75-103-2
|73-105-2
