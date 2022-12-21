Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 2

Game James Marshall Pete Bland Kyle Pinnell Kenny Van Doren Adam Feiner Calum McAndrew Jack Soble Conor Langs Jack Knowlton Joel Boenitz Chris Blake
Gasparilla: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-1) in Tampa, Fla. Missouri Missouri Missouri Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Missouri Wake Forest Missouri Missouri Wake Forest
New Orleans: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-4) in New Orleans Western Kentucky Western Kentucky Western Kentucky Western Kentucky South Alabama South Alabama South Alabama Western Kentucky Western Kentucky South Alabama South Alabama
Armed Forces: Baylor (-4) vs. Air Force in Fort Worth, Texas Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Air Force Air Force Baylor
Independence: Louisiana vs. Houston (-7) in Shreveport, La. Houston Houston Houston Louisiana Houston Louisiana Louisiana Houston Houston Houston Louisiana
Hawaii: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State (-7) in Honolulu San Diego State Middle Tennessee San Diego State Middle Tennessee San Diego State Saan Diego State San Diego State San Diego State Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee San Diego State
Quick Lane: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-3½) in Detroit New Mexico State New Mexico State New Mexico State New Mexico State Bowling Green Bowling Green New Mexico State New Mexico Staate Bowling Green Bowling Green Bowling Green
Camellia: Georgia Southern (-3½) vs. Buffalo in Montgomery, Ala. Buffalo Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Buffalo Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Buffalo Buffalo Georgia Southern Buffalo
First Responder: Memphis (-7½) vs. Utah State in Dallas Memphis Utah State Utah State Utah State Utah State Utah State Memphis Memphis Utah State Utah State Utah State
Birmingham: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-7½) in Birmingham, Ala. Coastal Carolina East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate: Wisconsin (-3½) vs. Oklahoma State in Phoenix Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Wisconsin Wisconsin Oklahoma State Wisconsin
Military: UCF vs. Duke (-3) in Annapolis, Md. UCF Duke Duke UCF UCF Duke UCF Duke UCF Duke UCF
Liberty: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-3) in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas Kansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Kansas Arkansas Kansas Kansas
Holiday: Oregon (-14½) vs. North Carolina in San Diego North Carolina North Carolina Oregon North Carolina North Carolina Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon North Carolina Oregon
Texas: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-3½) in Houston Ole Miss Ole Miss Texas Tech Ole Miss Ole Miss Texas Tech Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Texas Tech Ole Miss
Last week's results 7-5 10-2 2-10 3-9 3-9 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-8 3-9
Season's results 91-87-2 89-89-2 88-90-2 85-93-2 84-94-2 82-96-2 81-97-2 80-98-2 78-100-2 75-103-2 73-105-2

