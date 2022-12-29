Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 3

Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Pete Bland James Marshall Kyle Pinnell Kenny Van Doren Conor Langs Adam Feiner Calum McAndrew Jack Knowlton Jack Soble Joel Boenitz Chris Blake
Pinstripe: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-10½) in New York Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Minnesota Minnesota Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse
Cheez-It: Florida State (-9½) vs. Oklahoma in Orlando, Fla. Oklahoma Oklahoma Florida State Oklahoma Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State
Alamo: Washington vs. Texas (-3) in San Antonio Washington Texas Texas Texas Texas Washington Texas Washington Washington Washington Washington
Duke’s Mayo: NC State (-1) vs. Maryland in Charlotte, N.C. NC State Maryland Maryland NC State NC State NC State NC State Maryland Maryland NC State NC State
Sun: UCLA (-5½) vs. Pittsburgh in El Paso, Texas Pittsburgh UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Pittsburgh UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA
Gator: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame (-2½) in Jacksonville, Fla. South Carolina South Carolina Notre Dame Notre Dame South Carolina South Carolina Notre Dame South Carolina South Carolina Notre Dame Notre Dame
Arizona: Ohio (-1½) vs. Wyoming in Tucson, Ariz. Ohio Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming Ohio Ohio Ohio Ohio Wyoming Wyoming
Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson (-4½) in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tennessee Clemson Clemson Tennessee Tennessee Clemson Tennessee Tennessee Clemson Clemson Tennessee
Sugar: Alabama (-6½) vs. Kansas State in New Orleans Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Kansas State Alabama Kansas State Alabama
Music City: Kentucky vs. Iowa (-2) in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky Iowa Iowa Iowa Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Iowa Kentucky Iowa
Fiesta (CFP semifinal): Michigan (-7½) vs. TCU in Glendale, Ariz. TCU Michigan TCU TCU Michigan TCU Michigan TCU Michigan TCU Michigan
Peach (CFP semifinal): Georgia (-6½) vs. Ohio State in Atlanta Georgia Ohio State Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia
Last week's results 7-6-1 5-8-1 5-8-1 7-6-1 8-5-1 3-10-1 4-9-1 5-8-1 2-11-1 6-7-1 5-8-1
Season's results 96-95-3 96-95-3 93-98-3 92-99-3 88-103-3 87-104-3 86-105-3 83-108-3 83-108-3 81-110-3 78-113-3

