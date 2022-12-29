Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 3
|Game
|Pete Bland
|James Marshall
|Kyle Pinnell
|Kenny Van Doren
|Conor Langs
|Adam Feiner
|Calum McAndrew
|Jack Knowlton
|Jack Soble
|Joel Boenitz
|Chris Blake
|Pinstripe: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-10½) in New York
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Cheez-It: Florida State (-9½) vs. Oklahoma in Orlando, Fla.
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Florida State
|Oklahoma
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Alamo: Washington vs. Texas (-3) in San Antonio
|Washington
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Washington
|Texas
|Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|Duke’s Mayo: NC State (-1) vs. Maryland in Charlotte, N.C.
|NC State
|Maryland
|Maryland
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|Maryland
|Maryland
|NC State
|NC State
|Sun: UCLA (-5½) vs. Pittsburgh in El Paso, Texas
|Pittsburgh
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Pittsburgh
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Gator: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame (-2½) in Jacksonville, Fla.
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Notre Dame
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Arizona: Ohio (-1½) vs. Wyoming in Tucson, Ariz.
|Ohio
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson (-4½) in Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Tennessee
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Clemson
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Tennessee
|Sugar: Alabama (-6½) vs. Kansas State in New Orleans
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Kansas State
|Alabama
|Kansas State
|Alabama
|Music City: Kentucky vs. Iowa (-2) in Nashville, Tenn.
|Kentucky
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Iowa
|Kentucky
|Iowa
|Fiesta (CFP semifinal): Michigan (-7½) vs. TCU in Glendale, Ariz.
|TCU
|Michigan
|TCU
|TCU
|Michigan
|TCU
|Michigan
|TCU
|Michigan
|TCU
|Michigan
|Peach (CFP semifinal): Georgia (-6½) vs. Ohio State in Atlanta
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Last week's results
|7-6-1
|5-8-1
|5-8-1
|7-6-1
|8-5-1
|3-10-1
|4-9-1
|5-8-1
|2-11-1
|6-7-1
|5-8-1
|Season's results
|96-95-3
|96-95-3
|93-98-3
|92-99-3
|88-103-3
|87-104-3
|86-105-3
|83-108-3
|83-108-3
|81-110-3
|78-113-3
