Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 4

Game Pete Bland James Marshall Kyle Pinnell Kenny Van Doren Adam Feiner Calum McAndrew Conor Langs Jack Soble Jack Knowlton Joel Boenitz Chris Blake
ReliaQuest: Mississippi State (-3) vs. Illinois in Tampa, Fla. Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State
Cotton: USC (-2½) vs. Tulane in Arlington, Texas USC Tulane USC USC USC USC USC USC USC Tulane USC
Citrus: LSU (-15) vs. Purdue in Orlando, Fla. LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU
Rose: Utah (-1) vs. Penn State in Pasadena, Calif. Utah Penn State Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah
CFP National Championship: Georgia (-13½) vs. TCU in Inglewood, Calif. TCU Georgia TCU TCU TCU TCU Georgia TCU TCU TCU TCU
Last week's results 8-4 6-6 6-6 7-5 5-7 6-6 3-9 7-5 5-7 4-8 6-6
Season's results 104-99-3 102-101-3 99-104-3 99-104-3 92-111-3 92-111-3 91-112-3 90-113-3 88-115-3 85-118-3 84-119-3

