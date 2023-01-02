Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: Bowls — Round 4
|Game
|Pete Bland
|James Marshall
|Kyle Pinnell
|Kenny Van Doren
|Adam Feiner
|Calum McAndrew
|Conor Langs
|Jack Soble
|Jack Knowlton
|Joel Boenitz
|Chris Blake
|ReliaQuest: Mississippi State (-3) vs. Illinois in Tampa, Fla.
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Cotton: USC (-2½) vs. Tulane in Arlington, Texas
|USC
|Tulane
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|Tulane
|USC
|Citrus: LSU (-15) vs. Purdue in Orlando, Fla.
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Rose: Utah (-1) vs. Penn State in Pasadena, Calif.
|Utah
|Penn State
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|CFP National Championship: Georgia (-13½) vs. TCU in Inglewood, Calif.
|TCU
|Georgia
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|Georgia
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|Last week's results
|8-4
|6-6
|6-6
|7-5
|5-7
|6-6
|3-9
|7-5
|5-7
|4-8
|6-6
|Season's results
|104-99-3
|102-101-3
|99-104-3
|99-104-3
|92-111-3
|92-111-3
|91-112-3
|90-113-3
|88-115-3
|85-118-3
|84-119-3
