Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: Championship week

Game Kyle Pinnell Kenny Van Doren Adam Feiner James Marshall Pete Bland Calum McAndrew Jack Soble Joel Boenitz Conor Langs Jack Knowlton Chris Blake
Akron at Buffalo (-11½) Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Akron Akron Akron Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo
C-USA: North Texas at NR/No. 23 UTSA (-8½) North Texas UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA North Texas UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA
Pac-12: No. 4/4 USC (-2½) vs. No. 11/12 Utah in Las Vegas USC USC USC Utah Utah Utah USC USC USC USC USC
Big 12: No. 3/3 TCU (-2½) vs. No. 10/13 Kansas State in Arlington, Texas Kansas State TCU TCU Kansas State Kansas State TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU
MAC: Ohio vs. Toledo (-3) in Detroit Toledo Toldeo Ohio Ohio Ohio Toledo Toledo Ohio Ohio Toledo Ohio
Valparaiso at New Mexico State (-29) Valparaiso Valparaiso Valparaiso New Mexico State Valparaiso New Mexico State Valparaiso Valparaiso New Mexico State New Mexico State New Mexico State
Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina at Troy (-8½) Troy Troy Troy Coastal Carolina Troy Troy Troy Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Troy Coastal Carolina
SEC: No. 1/1 Georgia (-17½) vs. No. 14/11 LSU in Atlanta LSU LSU LSU Georgia LSU LSU LSU LSU Georgia LSU LSU
AAC: No. 22/22 UCF at No. No. 18/18 Tulane (-3½) UCF Tulane UCF Tulane UCF UCF Tulane Tulane Tulane Tulane UCF
Mountain West: Fresno State at Boise State (-3½) Boise State Boise State Fresno State Fresno State Boise State Boise State Kansas State Boise State Fresno State Boise State Boise State
Big Ten: No. 2/2 Michigan (-16½) vs. Purdue in Indianapolis Purdue Purdue Michigan Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Michigan Purdue Michigan
ACC: No. 9/10 Clemson (-7½) vs. No. 23/24 North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina Clemson Clemson Clemson North Carolina
Last week's results 7-5 4-8 8-4 6-6 8-4 8-4 8-4 6-6 5-7 6-6 7-5
Season's results 82-72-2 78-76-2 77-77-2 77-77-2 74-80-2 72-82-2 70-84-2 68-86-2 68-86-2 67-88-2 67-88-2

