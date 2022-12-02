Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: Championship week
|Game
|Kyle Pinnell
|Kenny Van Doren
|Adam Feiner
|James Marshall
|Pete Bland
|Calum McAndrew
|Jack Soble
|Joel Boenitz
|Conor Langs
|Jack Knowlton
|Chris Blake
|Akron at Buffalo (-11½)
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Akron
|Akron
|Akron
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|C-USA: North Texas at NR/No. 23 UTSA (-8½)
|North Texas
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|North Texas
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Pac-12: No. 4/4 USC (-2½) vs. No. 11/12 Utah in Las Vegas
|USC
|USC
|USC
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|Big 12: No. 3/3 TCU (-2½) vs. No. 10/13 Kansas State in Arlington, Texas
|Kansas State
|TCU
|TCU
|Kansas State
|Kansas State
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|MAC: Ohio vs. Toledo (-3) in Detroit
|Toledo
|Toldeo
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Toledo
|Ohio
|Valparaiso at New Mexico State (-29)
|Valparaiso
|Valparaiso
|Valparaiso
|New Mexico State
|Valparaiso
|New Mexico State
|Valparaiso
|Valparaiso
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina at Troy (-8½)
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Coastal Carolina
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Troy
|Coastal Carolina
|SEC: No. 1/1 Georgia (-17½) vs. No. 14/11 LSU in Atlanta
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Georgia
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Georgia
|LSU
|LSU
|AAC: No. 22/22 UCF at No. No. 18/18 Tulane (-3½)
|UCF
|Tulane
|UCF
|Tulane
|UCF
|UCF
|Tulane
|Tulane
|Tulane
|Tulane
|UCF
|Mountain West: Fresno State at Boise State (-3½)
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Fresno State
|Fresno State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Kansas State
|Boise State
|Fresno State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Big Ten: No. 2/2 Michigan (-16½) vs. Purdue in Indianapolis
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Michigan
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Michigan
|Purdue
|Michigan
|ACC: No. 9/10 Clemson (-7½) vs. No. 23/24 North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
|Clemson
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|North Carolina
|Last week's results
|7-5
|4-8
|8-4
|6-6
|8-4
|8-4
|8-4
|6-6
|5-7
|6-6
|7-5
|Season's results
|82-72-2
|78-76-2
|77-77-2
|77-77-2
|74-80-2
|72-82-2
|70-84-2
|68-86-2
|68-86-2
|67-88-2
|67-88-2
