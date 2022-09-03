Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 1
|Game
|Chris Blake
|Pete Bland
|Joel Boenitz
|Adam Feiner
|Jack Knowlton
|Conor Langs
|James Marshall
|Calum McAndrew
|Kyle Pinnell
|Jack Soble
|Kenny Van Doren
|NC State (-11½) at East Carolina
|NC State
|East Carolina
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|North Carolina at Appalachian State (-2)
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|North Carolina
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|No. 3 Georgia (-16½) vs. No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta
|Oregon
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas (-6½)
|Cincinnati
|Arkansas
|Cincinnati
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|No. 24 Houston (-4) at UTSA
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|UTSA
|Houston
|Houston
|UTSA
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|No. 25 BYU (-11½) at South Florida
|South Florida
|BYU
|BYU
|South Florida
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|South Florida
|South Florida
|BYU
|BYU
|No. 7 Utah (-2½) at Florida
|Utah
|Florida
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (-16)
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Notre Dame
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Louisville (-5½) at Syracuse
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Boise State at Oregon State (-2½)
|Oregon State
|Boise State
|Oregon State
|Oregon State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|Oregon State
|Oregon State
|Boise State
|Boise State
|LSU (-3½) vs. Florida State in New Orleans
|LSU
|LSU
|Florida State
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Notre Dame
|Florida State
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|No. 4 Clemson (-23) vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the first episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show with the Missourian's Missouri football beat writers: Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren, and Jack Soble. They preview Missouri's matchup versus Louisiana Tech and give 2022 season predictions.
