Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 1

Game Chris Blake Pete Bland Joel Boenitz Adam Feiner Jack Knowlton Conor Langs James Marshall Calum McAndrew Kyle Pinnell Jack Soble Kenny Van Doren
NC State (-11½) at East Carolina NC State East Carolina NC State NC State NC State NC State NC State NC State NC State NC State NC State
North Carolina at Appalachian State (-2) Appalachian State Appalachian State North Carolina North Carolina Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State North Carolina Appalachian State Appalachian State
No. 3 Georgia (-16½) vs. No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta Oregon Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Oregon Oregon Oregon
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas (-6½) Cincinnati Arkansas Cincinnati Arkansas Arkansas Cincinnati Cincinnati Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas
No. 24 Houston (-4) at UTSA Houston Houston Houston Houston UTSA Houston Houston UTSA Houston Houston Houston
No. 25 BYU (-11½) at South Florida South Florida BYU BYU South Florida BYU BYU BYU South Florida South Florida BYU BYU
No. 7 Utah (-2½) at Florida Utah Florida Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (-16) Ohio State Ohio State Notre Dame Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame
Louisville (-5½) at Syracuse Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse
Boise State at Oregon State (-2½) Oregon State Boise State Oregon State Oregon State Boise State Boise State Boise State Oregon State Oregon State Boise State Boise State
LSU (-3½) vs. Florida State in New Orleans LSU LSU Florida State LSU LSU LSU Notre Dame Florida State LSU LSU LSU
No. 4 Clemson (-23) vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta Clemson Clemson Clemson Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Clemson Clemson Clemson Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech

