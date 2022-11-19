Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 12

Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Kenny Van Doren Kyle Pinnell James Marshall Pete Bland Adam Feiner Conor Langs Calum McAndrew Jack Soble Joel Boenitz Jack Knowlton Chris Blake
New Mexico State at Missouri (-29½) New Mexico State New Mexico State Missouri New Mexico State New Mexico State Missouri New Mexico State New Mexico State Missouri New Mexico State Missouri
Illinois at No. 3/3 Michigan (-17½) Michigan Michigan Michigan Illinois Illinois Michigan Michigan Michigan Illinois Michigan Michigan
No. 4/4 TCU (-2½) at Baylor TCU TCU Baylor TCU Baylor TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU
Florida (-13½) at Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Florida Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Vanderbilt Florida
No. 1/1 Georgia (-22½) at Kentucky Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Kentucky Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia
No. 2/2 Ohio State (-26½) at Maryland Ohio State Maryland Ohio State Maryland Maryland Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Maryland Maryland Ohio State
Texas (-9½) at Kansas Kansas Kansas Texas Kansas Texas Kansas Texas Texas Kansas Kansas Kansas
No. 5/5 Tennessee (-21½) at South Carolina Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee
No. 14/14 Ole Miss (-1½) at Arkansas Ole Miss Ole Miss Arkansas Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss
No. 22/24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7) Oklahoma State Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma State Oklahoma Oklahoma State Oklahoma Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Oklahoma
No. 7/7 USC (-2½) at No. 16/16 UCLA UCLA USC UCLA UCLA USC USC USC UCLA UCLA UCLA USC
No. 10/10 Utah (-2½) at No. 12/12 Oregon Oregon Oregon Utah Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Utah Oregon Oregon
Last week's results 8-4 9-3 3-9 7-5 6-6 7-5 6-6 4-8 7-5 4-8 8-4
Season's results 72-58-2 71-59-2 65-65-2 62-68-2 61-69-2 60-70-2 60-70-2 60-70-2 59-71-2 57-73-2 56-74-2

