Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 12
|Game
|Kenny Van Doren
|Kyle Pinnell
|James Marshall
|Pete Bland
|Adam Feiner
|Conor Langs
|Calum McAndrew
|Jack Soble
|Joel Boenitz
|Jack Knowlton
|Chris Blake
|New Mexico State at Missouri (-29½)
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|Missouri
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|Missouri
|New Mexico State
|New Mexico State
|Missouri
|New Mexico State
|Missouri
|Illinois at No. 3/3 Michigan (-17½)
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Illinois
|Illinois
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Illinois
|Michigan
|Michigan
|No. 4/4 TCU (-2½) at Baylor
|TCU
|TCU
|Baylor
|TCU
|Baylor
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|Florida (-13½) at Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
|Florida
|Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Vanderbilt
|Florida
|No. 1/1 Georgia (-22½) at Kentucky
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|No. 2/2 Ohio State (-26½) at Maryland
|Ohio State
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|Maryland
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Maryland
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|Texas (-9½) at Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Texas
|Kansas
|Texas
|Kansas
|Texas
|Texas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|No. 5/5 Tennessee (-21½) at South Carolina
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|No. 14/14 Ole Miss (-1½) at Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|No. 22/24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7)
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|No. 7/7 USC (-2½) at No. 16/16 UCLA
|UCLA
|USC
|UCLA
|UCLA
|USC
|USC
|USC
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|USC
|No. 10/10 Utah (-2½) at No. 12/12 Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Utah
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Utah
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Last week's results
|8-4
|9-3
|3-9
|7-5
|6-6
|7-5
|6-6
|4-8
|7-5
|4-8
|8-4
|Season's results
|72-58-2
|71-59-2
|65-65-2
|62-68-2
|61-69-2
|60-70-2
|60-70-2
|60-70-2
|59-71-2
|57-73-2
|56-74-2
