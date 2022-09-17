Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 3

Game Joel Boenitz Pete Bland James Marshall Conor Langs Kyle Pinnell Calum McAndrew Kenny Van Doren Jack Soble Adam Feiner Jack Knowlton Chris Blake
Abilene Christian at Missouri (-31½) Missouri Abilene Christian Missouri Missouri Abilene Christian Abilene Christian Abilene Christian Missouri Abilene Christian Missouri Abilene Christian
No. 1 Georgia (-25) at South Carolina Georgia South Carolina Georgia Georgia Georgia South Carolina Georgia Georgia South Carolina Georgia South Carolina
No. 6 Oklahoma (-11) at Nebraska Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Nebraska Oklahoma Nebraska Nebraska
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-3½) BYU BYU BYU BYU Oregon BYU BYU BYU BYU BYU Oregon
No. 20 Ole Miss (-17) at Georgia Tech Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Georgia Tech Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech
No. 22 Penn State (-3) at Auburn Penn State Auburn Penn State Penn State Auburn Penn State Penn State Penn State Auburn Penn State Auburn
Kansas at Houston (-8½) Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston Kansas Kansas Houston Houston Houston
Mississippi State (-2½) at LSU LSU Mississippi State LSU Mississippi State LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Mississippi State
Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State (-10) NC State Texas Tech NC State NC State NC State NC State Texas Tech Texas Tech NC State Texas Tech NC State
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-4) Michigan State Washington Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Washington Washington Michigan State Michigan State Washington Washington
UTSA at No. 21 Texas (-13) UTSA UTSA Texas Texas Texas UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-6½) Miami Miami Miami Texas A&M Miami Miami Miami Miami Texas A&M Texas A&M Miami
Last week's results 8-4 7-5 9-3 9-3 7-5 5-7 7-5 6-6 5-7 4-8 5-7
Season's results 15-9 13-11 13-11 12-12 12-12 11-13 11-13 10-14 9-15 8-16 7-17

