Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 3
Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Joel Boenitz
|Pete Bland
|James Marshall
|Conor Langs
|Kyle Pinnell
|Calum McAndrew
|Kenny Van Doren
|Jack Soble
|Adam Feiner
|Jack Knowlton
|Chris Blake
|Abilene Christian at Missouri (-31½)
|Missouri
|Abilene Christian
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Abilene Christian
|Abilene Christian
|Abilene Christian
|Missouri
|Abilene Christian
|Missouri
|Abilene Christian
|No. 1 Georgia (-25) at South Carolina
|Georgia
|South Carolina
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|South Carolina
|Georgia
|Georgia
|South Carolina
|Georgia
|South Carolina
|No. 6 Oklahoma (-11) at Nebraska
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Nebraska
|Oklahoma
|Nebraska
|Nebraska
|No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-3½)
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|Oregon
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|Oregon
|No. 20 Ole Miss (-17) at Georgia Tech
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Georgia Tech
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|No. 22 Penn State (-3) at Auburn
|Penn State
|Auburn
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Auburn
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Auburn
|Penn State
|Auburn
|Kansas at Houston (-8½)
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Mississippi State (-2½) at LSU
|LSU
|Mississippi State
|LSU
|Mississippi State
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Mississippi State
|Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State (-10)
|NC State
|Texas Tech
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|NC State
|Texas Tech
|NC State
|No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-4)
|Michigan State
|Washington
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Washington
|Washington
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Washington
|Washington
|UTSA at No. 21 Texas (-13)
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-6½)
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Texas A&M
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Miami
|Last week's results
|8-4
|7-5
|9-3
|9-3
|7-5
|5-7
|7-5
|6-6
|5-7
|4-8
|5-7
|Season's results
|15-9
|13-11
|13-11
|12-12
|12-12
|11-13
|11-13
|10-14
|9-15
|8-16
|7-17
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.