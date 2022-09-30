Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 5
Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|James Marshall
|Kyle Pinnell
|Kenny Van Doren
|Calum McAndrew
|Joel Boenitz
|Conor Langs
|Jack Soble
|Pete Bland
|Adam Feiner
|Chris Blake
|Jack Knowlton
|Georgia (-29½) at Missouri
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Missouri
|Georgia
|Missouri
|No. 15 Washington (-3) at UCLA
|Washington
|Washington
|UCLA
|Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|UCLA
|Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|No. 4 Michigan (-10½) at Iowa
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Iowa
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Iowa
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (-7)
|Ole Miss
|Kentucky
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Kentucky
|Ole Miss
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Ole Miss
|Kentucky
|No. 18 Oklahoma (-6½) at TCU
|TCU
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|TCU
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|TCU
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|No. 2 Alabama (-17½) at No. 10 Arkansas
|Alabama
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (-2½)
|Baylor
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Baylor
|Oklahoma State
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Bayor
|Baylor
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (-7)
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Iowa State (-3) at Kansas
|Iowa State
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-4)
|Mississippi State
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|LSU (-8) at Auburn
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Auburn
|LSU
|LSU
|No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (-7)
|Clemson
|Clemson
|NC State
|Clemson
|NC State
|Clemson
|Clemson
|NC State
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Last week's results
|7-4-1
|8-3-1
|6-5-1
|6-5-1
|2-9-1
|3-8-1
|6-5-1
|3-8-1
|5-6-1
|7-4-1
|5-6-1
|Season's results
|27-20-1
|27-20-1
|25-22-1
|24-23-1
|23-24-1
|22-25-1
|21-26-1
|20-27-1
|19-28-1
|18-29-1
|18-29-1
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending now
-
What to watch for as Missouri takes on Georgia
-
10 Years Later: Missouri football in the SEC
-
‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’: What other teams say about facing Georgia’s vaunted defense
-
'We're here': Looking back on Missouri's last win over Georgia
-
Art of punting: Stonehouse technique passed on