Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 5

Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game James Marshall Kyle Pinnell Kenny Van Doren Calum McAndrew Joel Boenitz Conor Langs Jack Soble Pete Bland Adam Feiner Chris Blake Jack Knowlton
Georgia (-29½) at Missouri Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Missouri Georgia Missouri
No. 15 Washington (-3) at UCLA Washington Washington UCLA Washington Washington Washington UCLA Washington Washington Washington Washington
No. 4 Michigan (-10½) at Iowa Michigan Michigan Michigan Iowa Michigan Michigan Michigan Iowa Michigan Michigan Michigan
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (-7) Ole Miss Kentucky Ole Miss Ole Miss Kentucky Ole Miss Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Ole Miss Kentucky
No. 18 Oklahoma (-6½) at TCU TCU Oklahoma Oklahoma TCU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma TCU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama (-17½) at No. 10 Arkansas Alabama Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Alabama Alabama Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (-2½) Baylor Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Baylor Oklahoma State Baylor Baylor Bayor Baylor Oklahoma State Oklahoma State
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (-7) Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Florida State Florida State Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest
Iowa State (-3) at Kansas Iowa State Kansas Kansas Kansas Iowa State Iowa State Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-4) Mississippi State Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Mississippi State Mississippi State Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M
LSU (-8) at Auburn LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Auburn LSU LSU
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (-7) Clemson Clemson NC State Clemson NC State Clemson Clemson NC State Clemson Clemson Clemson
Last week's results 7-4-1 8-3-1 6-5-1 6-5-1 2-9-1 3-8-1 6-5-1 3-8-1 5-6-1 7-4-1 5-6-1
Season's results 27-20-1 27-20-1 25-22-1 24-23-1 23-24-1 22-25-1 21-26-1 20-27-1 19-28-1 18-29-1 18-29-1

