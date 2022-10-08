Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 6
|Game
|Kyle Pinnell
|James Marshall
|Kenny Van Doren
|Jack Soble
|Joel Boenitz
|Calum McAndrew
|Adam Feiner
|Conor Langs
|Pete Bland
|Jack Knowlton
|Chris Blake
|Missouri at Florida (-11)
|Missouri
|Florida
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Florida
|Florida
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Florida
|No. 8 Tennessee (-3) at No. 25 LSU
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|LSU
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|No. 17 TCU (-7) at No. 19 Kansas
|Kansas
|TCU
|Kansas
|Kansas
|TCU
|TCU
|Kansas
|TCU
|TCU
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Arkansas at Mississippi State (-9)
|Arkansas
|MississippI State
|Mississippi State
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|Arkasnas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma vs. Texas (-7½) in Dallas
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Texas
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Texas
|Texas
|Oklahoma
|Auburn at No. 2 Georgia (-28)
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Auburn
|Georgia
|Auburn
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|No. 11 Utah (-3½) at No. 18 UCLA
|UCLA
|Utah
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Utah
|Utah
|UCLA
|Utah
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Utah
|No. 3 Ohio State (-27) at Michigan State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|Washington State at No. 6 USC (-12)
|Washington State
|USC
|USC
|Washington State
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|Washington State
|USC
|South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky (-6)
|Kentucky
|South Carolina
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Notre Dame (-4) vs. No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|Notre Dame
|BYU
|BYU
|Notre Dame
|BYU
|Notre Dame
|Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (-24)
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Texas A&M
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Alabama
|Last week's results
|7-5
|6-6
|6-6
|7-5
|4-8
|3-9
|7-5
|4-8
|5-7
|7-5
|5-7
|Season's results
|34-25-1
|33-26-1
|31-28-1
|28-31-1
|27-32-1
|27-32-1
|26-33-1
|26-33-1
|25-34-1
|25-34-1
|23-36-1
