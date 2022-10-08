Each week, 11 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Baker's Dime a Dozen: WEEK 6

Game Kyle Pinnell James Marshall Kenny Van Doren Jack Soble Joel Boenitz Calum McAndrew Adam Feiner Conor Langs Pete Bland Jack Knowlton Chris Blake
Missouri at Florida (-11) Missouri Florida Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Florida Florida Missouri Missouri Florida
No. 8 Tennessee (-3) at No. 25 LSU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee LSU Tennessee Tennessee
No. 17 TCU (-7) at No. 19 Kansas Kansas TCU Kansas Kansas TCU TCU Kansas TCU TCU Kansas Kansas
Arkansas at Mississippi State (-9) Arkansas MississippI State Mississippi State Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Mississippi State Arkasnas Arkansas Arkansas
Oklahoma vs. Texas (-7½) in Dallas Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas Texas Oklahoma
Auburn at No. 2 Georgia (-28) Georgia Georgia Auburn Georgia Auburn Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia
No. 11 Utah (-3½) at No. 18 UCLA UCLA Utah UCLA UCLA Utah Utah UCLA Utah UCLA UCLA Utah
No. 3 Ohio State (-27) at Michigan State Ohio State Ohio State Michigan State Ohio State Michigan State Ohio State Michigan State Ohio State Michigan State Ohio State Michigan State
Washington State at No. 6 USC (-12) Washington State USC USC Washington State USC USC USC USC USC Washington State USC
South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky (-6) Kentucky South Carolina Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky
Notre Dame (-4) vs. No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas Notre Dame Notre Dame BYU BYU BYU Notre Dame BYU BYU Notre Dame BYU Notre Dame
Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (-24) Alabama Alabama Texas A&M Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Texas A&M Texas A&M Alabama
Last week's results 7-5 6-6 6-6 7-5 4-8 3-9 7-5 4-8 5-7 7-5 5-7
Season's results 34-25-1 33-26-1 31-28-1 28-31-1 27-32-1 27-32-1 26-33-1 26-33-1 25-34-1 25-34-1 23-36-1

