The Southeastern Conference named Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister to its Community Service Team for football Wednesday.
The SEC looked to highlight a football player from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts, according to a release.
Banister is in his sixth season with the Tigers.
He was recognized for his volunteer service with Playing 4 Hope (visiting ill and disabled children in hospitals), Angel Tree Secret Santa (holiday shopping for families in need) and Night of Champions (kids camp at Memorial Stadium).
Recruit Manning sticks with Tigers
Class of 2023 wide receiver Joshua Manning announced he received an offer from Texas A&M on Tuesday. The four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, verbally committed to Missouri on July 21.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Manning told the Missourian. “No worries.”
Manning plans to enroll in the summer following the completion of his senior year at Lee’s Summit. The Tigers’ second-highest ranked recruit in the 2023 class visited Memorial Stadium this past Friday for Missouri’s win over Arkansas.
Scott update
Freshman cornerback Marcus Scott II posted to Twitter on Tuesday that he is 100% healthy and awaiting his turn. The former four-star recruit was in street clothes for home games this season until Nov. 19 against New Mexico State.
Scott was in full uniform against the Aggies and Arkansas. The Tigers didn’t disclose his injury, and with him not seeing any action through the 12 regular-season games, he became eligible for a redshirt.